iPhone 18 may not be a good upgrade for you! Here's why

If you are skipping iPhone 17 or even the much more reasonable iPhone 16 for now, while hoping and eagerly waiting that the next iPhone 18 will be a major upgrade, then you might be out of luck. Some early leaks suggest that Apple could take a different route with the iPhone 18. Also Read: 7 iOS 26 Features That Feel Useful in Daily Life

According to recent leaks, Apple is planning to make a few internal changes to keep production costs in check. This includes possible tweaks in manufacturing processes, chipset configurations, and even memory. The reason behind it? I think we all know so far — component costs have been rising, especially memory and storage. Instead of increasing the price significantly, Apple may adjust the hardware to balance things out. Also Read: iPhone 16 price cut to Rs 64,290 from Rs 79,900; Should you buy now or wait for the sale?

So while the pricing could stay similar to the current generation iPhone 17, the trade-off might come in the form of toned-down internals.

Much like the e-model?

As per a tipster, Fixed-Focus Digital Cameras on Weibo, the iPhone 18 is expected to sit closer to a rumoured lower-cost model, likely called the iPhone 18e in the future. In earlier years, the base iPhone still felt like a proper flagship. This time, that gap may shrink. The standard model could share more similarities with the “e” version than the Pro lineup. That changes how the lineup is positioned. The Pro models may continue to carry most of the upgrades, while the standard version becomes more about accessibility.

In terms of design and overall experience, don’t expect major changes. The iPhone 18 is likely to carry forward a similar look to the previous model, with only small changes. For example, the iPhone 17 still got some major upgrades, such as a faster chipset and a 120Hz display. But this time, it could be minimal.

iPhone 18 Launch timeline: Another change

Another change being discussed is Apple’s launch timeline. Instead of launching all models together, the company may split releases. The iPhone 18 Pro variants could arrive first in September 2026, followed by the standard iPhone 18 later early next year.

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If these reports turn out to be accurate, the iPhone 18 may not be the upgrade most people wait for. But still, it is way too early to comment. All we can do is wait a little longer.