Oppo Reno 10 series launch in India likely next month

Oppo launched the Reno 10 series in China earlier this month. It came as a successor to the Reno 9 series in about six months’ time. While Oppo did not say anything about launching the phones outside of China back at the launch, a new report talks about the launch of the Reno 10 series in India. Also Read - Oppo Reno 10 series launch set for May 24, but not in India

According to tipster Paras Guglani, the Reno 10 series will debut in India sometime during the third week in June. However, the exact date is unclear.

Oppo skipped the launch of the Reno 9 series outside of China, so it makes sense for the company to directly bring the Reno 10 series phones to India and other potential markets. The tipster said Oppo is planning to bring all three Reno 10 series phones to India next month.

Guglani also said that the Reno 10 will start between Rs 31,000 and Rs 33,000 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ will come in only 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variants, according to the tipster. The Reno 10 Pro may cost anywhere between Rs 35,000 and Rs 39,000, while the Reno 10 Pro+ price may be between Rs 41,000 and Rs 43,000.

You can expect the Reno 10 series phones to come in Dream Gold, Confidential Black, and Silver Grey colours.

Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ specifications

All three Reno 10 series phones use a 6.74-inch display, but it is slightly less specced on the vanilla Reno 10. The Reno 10 display uses a Full-HD+ resolution with a peak brightness of 950 nits, while the Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro+ feature a 1.5K display with 1400 nits of peak brightness. The Pro models also use a high 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and ProXDR technology — all of which are not present on the Reno 10.

Powering the Reno 10 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The Reno 10 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and the Reno 10 Pro+ rocks a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. You get up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Pro models. The Reno 10, on the other hand, has up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For photography, the Reno 10 uses a 64MP OmniVision camera, a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The Reno 10 Pro has a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor instead of the 64MP sensor, but all other sensors are the same. The Reno 10 Pro+ also has a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera, but it uses a 64MP telephoto periscope camera with OIS support instead of a 32MP sensor. The ultrawide camera is the same. All three phones have a 32MP selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 10 packs a 4600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Reno 10 Pro uses a 4600mAh battery and the Reno 10 Pro+ features a 4700mAh battery, both charging at up to 100W speed.