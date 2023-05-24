Oppo Reno 10 series with AMOLED display launched, but not in India

Oppo has launched a brand-new Reno series in China. The new Reno 10 series includes three smartphones in it: Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, and Reno 10 Pro+. These are an upgrade over the Reno 9 series, which never made it outside of China. While the Reno 10 series brings better specifications, there is nothing exceptionally breakthrough except for the use of MariSilicon X chips. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches new JioFiber plan in India: Check validity, benefits

The Reno 10 series phones are nearly identical to one another. They all look the same and share some features, too. But there is a difference in terms of their performance. The Reno 10 Pro+ is the most powerful phone in the lot, while the standard Reno 10 is the least. I will talk about these specifications in detail, but let us get the price and other details out of our way first.

Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ price

The Reno 10 starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,350), the Reno 10 Pro at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs 41,100), and the Reno 10 Pro+ at the price of CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs 45,780). The Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro come in gold, blue, and black colours. The Reno 10 Pro+, however, comes in gold, purple, and black colour options.

While Oppo has not said anything about the launch in India, rumours are rife that the company is aiming at a June release.

Oppo Reno 10, Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ specifications

All three Reno 10 series phones use a 6.74-inch display, but it is slightly less specced on the vanilla Reno 10. The Reno 10 display uses a Full-HD+ resolution with a peak brightness of 950 nits, while the Reno 10 and Reno 10 Pro+ feature a 1.5K display with 1400 nits of peak brightness. The Pro models also use a high 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and ProXDR technology — all of which are not present on the Reno 10.

Powering the Reno 10 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The Reno 10 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and the Reno 10 Pro+ rocks a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. You get up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the Pro models. The Reno 10, on the other hand, has up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

For photography, the Reno 10 uses a 64MP OmniVision camera, a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The Reno 10 Pro has a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor instead of the 64MP sensor, but all other sensors are the same. The Reno 10 Pro+ also has a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera, but it uses a 64MP telephoto periscope camera with OIS support instead of a 32MP sensor. The ultrawide camera is the same. All three phones have a 32MP selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 10 packs a 4600mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Reno 10 Pro uses a 4600mAh battery and the Reno 10 Pro+ features a 4700mAh battery, both charging at up to 100W speed.