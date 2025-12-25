OPPO Pad 5 Could Launch In India Soon Alongside Reno 15 Series: What We Know

OPPO appears to be gearing up for another tablet launch in India, alongside its upcoming Reno 15 smartphone series. A fresh sighting suggests that the OPPO Pad 5 could be headed to the Indian market, indicating that OPPO may be planning a broader product refresh rather than limiting its focus to smartphones. Also Read: OPPO Pad Air 5 Launched With 120Hz Display And 10,050mAh Battery: Price, Specs, Features

The OPPO Reno 15 series is expected to launch in India sometime next month. While OPPO has not officially confirmed the tablet’s arrival, the OPPO Pad 5 has now surfaced on the company’s official website, hinting that its India launch could be close. Also Read: OPPO Find N6, Find X9 Ultra Launch Timeline Leaks Ahead Of 2026 Debut: What We Know

OPPO had earlier introduced the OPPO Pad 5 as a flagship tablet in China. However, the version now listed on the global website does not appear to carry the same high-end positioning. Going by the design and the specifications listed, the global and Indian version of the OPPO Pad 5 appears to be a rebranded OPPO Pad Air 5 rather than the flagship model that has just launched in China. Also Read: OPPO Reno 15 Series India Launch Tipped For January 8: Price, Specs Surface Online

The listing indicates that the OPPO Pad 5 will be available in a Wi-Fi-only variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is shown with a large 12.1-inch display offering a 2.8K resolution. OPPO has also highlighted eye comfort features for the screen, pointing to use cases such as reading, video streaming, and everyday productivity.

In terms of design, the tablet closely resembles the OPPO Pad Air 5 and may support a stylus. A black colour option is visible on the website, although it is not clear yet if additional colour variants will be available at launch.

Trending Now

Based on the specs related to the OPPO Pad Air 5, the tablet is expected to pack a 10,050mAh battery along with 33W wired fast charging support. The display is also tipped to reach up to 900 nits of peak brightness, which should make it usable both indoors and outdoors. Under the hood, the Pad Air 5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset. OPPO has not yet announced an official launch date or pricing details for the OPPO Pad 5 in India.