Oppo A6s 5G launched in India with 6,500mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and fast charging

OPPO has launched the Oppo A6s 5G in India with large battery, dual cameras, and MediaTek chipset for the budget buyers. The smartphone is available in two color options, including Aurora Gold and Plum Purple along with two RAM and storage configurations.

OPPO A6s 5GPrice and Availability

The Oppo A6s 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The higher 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 20,999. It is available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo India website, and offline retail stores.

Buyers can get an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 and avail three months of No Cost EMI on select bank credit cards including SBI, Kotak Mahindra, IDFC First Bank, BOB, Yes Bank, Federal Bank, and DBS.

OPPO A6s 5G Specifications

Display

The device features a 6.75-inch LCD display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1125 nits. It runs on ColorOS 15 and offers smooth visuals for scrolling, gaming, and video playback.

Processor

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It supports AI GameBoost, and AI LinkBoost 3. The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and has a USB Type-C port.

Camera Setup

The Oppo A6s 5G has a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5-megapixel front camera.

Battery

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One of the main highlights of the Oppo A6s 5G is its 6,500mAh battery, offering up to 882.1 hours of standby time and 22.4 hours of video playback. The phone supports 44W fast charging, filling the battery from 1% to 41% in just 30 minutes. The handset is 8.61mm thick and weighs around 212 grams.