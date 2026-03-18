OPPO Find N6 launches with “Zero-feel” crease, 200MP Hasselblad cameras: Price, specs

OPPO has launched its new book-style foldable, the OPPO Find N6, in China and select global markets. The phone brings an updated design along with a focus on reducing the visible crease on the foldable display. It also runs on Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset and packs a large battery. Also Read: Oppo K14 launched with 7000mAh battery at THIS price in India: Check details

OPPO Find N6 price and availability

The OPPO Find N6 starts at CNY 9,999 (approx. Rs 1,34,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 10,999 (around Rs 1,47,500), while the top-end 16GB + 1TB version costs CNY 11,999 (about Rs 1,60,900). The 1TB variant also includes satellite connectivity. Also Read: OPPO, OnePlus smartphones could get price hike from March 16

The phone is offered in Deep Black, Golden Orange, and Titanium finishes. Sales in China begin March 20. As per the company’s announcement, the device will see a wider rollout, but the exact list of global markets has not been confirmed yet. Also Read: Oppo K14 5G set to launch on March 16 now: 7000mAh battery, 50MP camera - ALL details

OPPO Find N6 display and design

The OPPO Find N6 features an 8.12-inch foldable inner display and a 6.62-inch cover screen. Both panels support adaptive refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz. The company is highlighting what it calls a “Zero-Feel” crease, which is designed to reduce the visibility of the fold line during regular use.

According to the company, this is achieved through changes in the hinge and display structure. Reports suggest OPPO is using a revised hinge design along with a layered glass approach to keep the display surface more even when unfolded.

When folded, the device measures 8.93mm in thickness and weighs around 225 grams.

OPPO Find N6 specifications

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. It runs on Android 16 with ColorOS 16 on top. The device also supports OPPO’s AI Pen, which works on both inner and outer displays.

On the back, the OPPO Find N6 comes with a Hasselblad-tuned camera setup. It includes a 200MP primary sensor, along with a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens. The phone supports optical zoom and higher digital zoom levels. For selfies, there are 20MP cameras on both displays.

The device packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

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What stands out

The focus this time is clearly on reducing the crease, which has been one of the main concerns with foldable phones. While OPPO calls it crease-less, early impressions suggest the fold is still present but less noticeable compared to earlier models.