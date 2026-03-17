Oppo K14 launched with 7000mAh battery at THIS price in India: Check details

Oppo has expanded its K-series with the launch of a new budget phone – the Oppo K14 5G. The newly debuted phone brings a large 7000mAh battery and 45W charging support, the key features that have been the teasing point for a couple of weeks. However, the phone also brings a set of notable upgrades over its predecessor. This comes a month after the debut of the Oppo K14x 5G, which debuted in the sub-Rs 15,000 segment. Also Read: OPPO, OnePlus smartphones could get price hike from March 16

What all does it bring to the table? From specifications, features, cameras and price – know everything about the Oppo K14 5G. Also Read: Oppo K14 5G set to launch on March 16 now: 7000mAh battery, 50MP camera - ALL details

Oppo K14 5G price and availability

Oppo K14 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the other options of 6GB RAM with 256GB storage cost Rs 19,999, and the 8GB RAM coupled with the 256GB storage is priced at Rs 21,999. Also Read: 7 best phones under Rs 35,000 that are hard to ignore

Apart from this, you can get a Rs 1000 instant discount on selective bank offers. The phone will be available to buy starting on March 20th via Flipkart and Oppo’s e-store. You can find it in three colour options – Icy Blue, Prism Violet, and Prism White.

Oppo K14 5G specifications and features

Apart from the large battery life, which claims to deliver up to 738.8 hours of total standby time, the Oppo K14 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Oppo claims that it also comes with a SuperCool VC system with 3900 mm² to keep the phone cool even with graphic-intensive tasks. It features a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1125 nits of peak brightness. It runs on ColorOS 15.

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For photography, it has a 50MP main camera along with a 2MP secondary camera as a depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Oppo also claims that the K14 5G gets IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings against dust and water resistance.