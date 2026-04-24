OpenAI’s new GPT-5.5 model focuses on doing more with fewer prompts: What’s new, pricing, how it compares to other tools

OpenAI has rolled out GPT-5.5, and this update is more about how the model works rather than just what it can do. The new model is being positioned as a smarter model over its predecessors. You give it a task, and it tries to handle more of the process on its own. Also Read: ChatGPT can now help you book the cheapest flights: Check how

The company says GPT-5.5 can understand intent better and doesn’t need constant back-and-forth prompts. Whether it’s writing something, fixing code, or working through data, it is designed to keep going without needing instructions at every step. Also Read: 7 AI tasks you should NOT automate

What’s different this time

The biggest change is how the model handles longer and slightly messy tasks. Earlier, you would often need to guide the model step by step. Here, you can give a broader instruction and it tries to figure out the rest.

OpenAI has also focused on efficiency. GPT-5.5 is said to use fewer tokens than GPT-5.4 for similar tasks. That means fewer retries and less back-and-forth in many cases.

At the same time, speed hasn’t taken a hit. The company says it performs at a similar speed to GPT-5.4 in real-world use.

How it compares with older models and other AI tools

If you have used GPT-5.4, the difference is more noticeable in longer tasks. GPT-5.5 is better at holding context and continuing work without stopping midway.

You’ll notice this more when it comes to coding or research-type work. It can move through a few steps on its own, check what it has done, and fix things if needed, without you having to guide it constantly.

When compared with models like Claude Opus 4.7 and Gemini 3.1 Pro, GPT-5.5 is being positioned as a more stable option for tasks that take time and involve multiple steps. It is less about one-line answers and more about getting through a full task.

Focus on coding and day-to-day work

Most of the upgrades are around coding anyway. GPT-5.5 does a better job with things like fixing bugs, writing code, and dealing with slightly bigger projects.

As per OpenAI, it can figure out what’s wrong in a system and suggest changes without needing detailed instructions. In some cases, it can complete most of the work in one go.

Apart from coding, it is also being used for regular work like creating documents, analysing spreadsheets, and putting together information from different sources.

Pricing and availability

GPT-5.5 is currently rolling out to paid ChatGPT users, including those on Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans. There’s also a GPT-5.5 Pro version available for higher-tier users.

It’s also part of Codex now, where it’s being used more for coding and handling workflow-type tasks.

For developers, API access is expected soon. Pricing will start at $5 per 1 million input tokens and $30 per 1 million output tokens, with support for a 1 million context window.

There are a few pricing options as well. Batch and Flex modes will be cheaper, while Priority processing will cost more.

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OpenAI is also expected to bring GPT-5.5 Pro to the API. That version will focus more on accuracy and is likely to be priced higher, at $30 per 1 million input tokens and $180 per 1 million output tokens.