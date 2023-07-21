OpenAI has been busy improving its generative AI-based tool, ChatGPT. In the months since its launch, the company has not only added new features to the tool, but it has also made its API available to developers so that they can also integrate it in their apps. Now, the company has announced another major feature for ChatGPT.

In a blogpost, OpenAI announced that it is rolling out an update that will enable users to set custom instructions, which in turn will users more control over how the generative AI-based chatbot responds. “We’re rolling out custom instructions to give you more control over how ChatGPT responds. Set your preferences, and ChatGPT will keep them in mind for all future conversations,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Furthermore, the company said that custom instructions will enable users to add their preferences or requirements that they would like ChatGPT to consider when generating its responses. These custom instructions will be considered every time a user asks ChatGPT to generate a response. “The model will consider the instructions every time it responds, so you won’t have to repeat your preferences or information in every conversation,” the company added.

To put it simply, ChatGPT will remember your likes and dislike and show you responses based on that only.

ChatGPT custom preferences availability

As far as availability is concerned, OpenAI says that this feature will be available in beta starting with the Plus plan today. It will be available to all users in the coming weeks.

ChatGPT Plus India pricing and features

For the unversed, ChatGPT’s paid tier, ChatGPT Plus $20 per month, which roughly translates to Rs 1,640. It has several benefits over the free tier, which includes general access to ChatGPT, even during peak times, faster response times and

priority access to new features and improvements. The free tier, on the other hand, is only available when the demand is low. Also, it has standard response rate and the updates are usually slower to roll out compared to the Plus model.

What else?

As mentioned before, OpenAI has been rolling out new features to ChatGPT in the past couple of months. Back in May, the company had introduced a dedicated ChatGPT app for iOS. The app is free to use, and it also integrates Whisper, which is the company’s open-source speech-recognition system that enables voice input.