OpenAI releases an API for ChatGPT and Whisper: Snapchat and Shopify amongst early users

Developers can finally integrate ChatGPT and Whisper into their apps.

  • Open AI releases an API for ChatGPT and Whisper, which is a speech-to-text technology.
  • Snapchat and Shopify are two of the well-known early users of the API.
  • ChatGPT API costs $0.002 per 1K tokens.
ChatGPT API

With the buzzword being “AI” and ChatGPT in the headlines, OpenAI’s GPT 3.5 which powers ChatGPT has been getting a lot of traction. Owing to it, OpenAI has finally released an API for ChatGPT. Alongside, it has also released its Whisper speech-to-text tech’s API for developers. Also Read - Snap announces AI chatbot powered by OpenAI's GPT technology

What this means is that developers can finally integrate ChatGPT’s and Whisper’s prowesses in their very own apps to advance the user experience. Also Read - ChatGPT-Powered Smart Home Voice Assistant May Hit Market Soon - Watch Video

Open AI’s ChatGPT API is based on the new GPT 3.5 turbo model, which is an advanced model of the GPT 3.5 family. Also Read - Smart voice assistants backed by ChatGPT could soon be a reality

Interestingly, it’s not only useful for chat but also for non-chat use cases, as per OpenAI. And also, it’s easy to integrate for developers.

“It’s also our best model for many non-chat use cases—we’ve seen early testers migrate from text-davini-003 to gpt-3.5-turbo with only a small amount of adjustment needed to their prompts.”

ChatGPT’s API has been used by some early users such as Snap for Snapchat, Shopfy for Shop, and for Instacart and Quizlet apps.

Snapchat uses it in My AI, which is introduced this week for its users. ‘My AI offers Snapchatters a friendly, customizable chatbot at their fingertips’ that offers users recommendations and even writes haikus for them.

Shop and Instacart use the API to help users find new products and recipes, respectively. Quizlet is a global learning platform, that with the help of ChatGPT API, introduced Q-Chat. Q-Chat works as a tutor for students.

As for Whisper API, Speak is its early adopter. Speak, for the unversed, is an AI-powered language learning app focused help users get fluent in different languages.

OpenAI has put up the GPT 3.5-turbo-powered ChatGPT API for sale at $0.002 per 1K tokens, which the company believes is 10x cheaper than existing GPT 3.5 models.

On the other hand, the Whisper API is priced at $0.006 per minute.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2023 11:02 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 2, 2023 11:10 AM IST
ChatGPT and Whisper APIs released by OpenAI

