comscore
News

OpenAI now offers up to $20,000 for finding security flaws in ChatGPT

News

"Our rewards range from $200 for low-severity findings to up to $20,000 for exceptional discoveries," the ChatGPT-owner OpenAI said.

chatgpt

Microsoft-owned OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, is now offering up to $20,000 to security researchers to help the company distinguish between good-faith hacking and malicious attacks, as it suffered a security breach last month. Also Read - Google denies copying ChatGPT to train its AI Chatbot Bard

OpenAI has launched a bug bounty programme for ChatGPT and other products, saying the initial priority rating for most findings will use the ‘Bugcrowd Vulnerability Rating Taxonomy’. Also Read - Google denies it copied ChatGPT to train its own AI chatbot Bard

“Our rewards range from $200 for low-severity findings to up to $20,000 for exceptional discoveries,” the AI research company said. Also Read - Elon Musk once tried to buy ChatGPT parent OpenAI, but failed

“However, vulnerability priority and reward may be modified based on likelihood or impact at OpenAI’s sole discretion. In cases of downgraded issues, researchers will receive a detailed explanation, it added.

The security researchers, however, are not authorised to conduct security testing on plugins created by other people.

OpenAI is also asking ethical hackers to safeguard confidential OpenAI corporate information that may be exposed through third parties.

Some examples in this category include Google Workspace, Asana, Trello, Jira, Monday.com, Zendesk, Salesforce, and Stripe.

“You are not authorised to perform additional security testing against these companies. Testing is limited to looking for confidential OpenAI information while following all laws and applicable terms of service. These companies are examples, and OpenAI does not necessarily do business with them,” informed the company.

Last month, OpenAI admitted that some users’ payment information may have been exposed when it took ChatGPT offline owing to a bug.

According to the company, it took ChatGPT offline due to a bug in an open-source library that allowed some users to see titles from another active user’s chat history.

OpenAI discovered that the same bug may have caused the unintentional visibility of “payment-related information of 1.2 percent of the ChatGPT Plus subscribers who were active during a specific nine-hour window”.

The bug was discovered in the Redis client open-source library called “redis-py”.

— IANS

  • Published Date: April 12, 2023 11:20 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

OpenAI now offers up to $20,000 for finding security flaws in ChatGPT

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series launch in India set for tomorrow

YouTube Premium introduces new features with higher quality 1080p video

Uber launches 'Audio Seatbelt Reminder' feature

Google rolls out auto-archive tool to free up space without deleting apps

Hello Mumbai: Tech experts hail Apple's decision to open its first retail store in India

Google Brings Its Popular Search 'Topic Filters' Feature To Desktop Users - Watch Video

Enpass vs Bitwarden: Which One Is Better In 2023? - Watch Video

Tecno to launch a flip phone, more premium phones in 2023: Tecno India CEO

IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

Related Topics

Latest Videos

What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?

Tech Updates/ launch

What exactly is ChaosGPT and why does it wish to obliterate humanity?
Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model

Tech Updates/ launch

Alibaba launches ChatGPT like AI model unveils Tongyi Qianwen AI large language model
Google releases WebGPU powered next generation gaming

Tech Updates/ launch

Google releases WebGPU powered next generation gaming
Google Pay glitch accidentally sent money to users

Tech Updates/ launch

Google Pay glitch accidentally sent money to users