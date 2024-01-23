OnePlus is set to globally unveil its OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones, along with the OnePlus Buds 3, at Smooth Beyond Belief event on January 23 at 7.30pm IST. The event will be taking place at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The phones have already been introduced in China and teased on the company’s official website. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 12 launch.

OnePlus 12, OnePlus12R launch: How to watch livestream

The OnePlus 12 launch event will be broadcast live on the company’s official YouTube channel, starting at 7:30 pm IST.

OnePlus 12, OnePlus12R launch: India price

As for the pricing in India, while OnePlus has not made an official announcement, a leak suggests that the OnePlus 12 base model with 12GB RAM could be priced at Rs 64,999, and the 16GB RAM variant might cost Rs 69,999. The OnePlus 12 is expected to be available for sale in India from January 30, while the OnePlus 12R is likely to be up for purchase in February. Both phones are expected to be sold via Amazon.

OnePlus 12, OnePlus12R launch: Specifications

The OnePlus 12 is reported to feature a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED ProXDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. OnePlus asserts that the display meets 18 records of DisplayMate A+ standards and the screen employs 2160Hz PWM dimming when the display brightness is below 70 nits to lessen screen flicker and reduce eye strain.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with an enhanced CPU-Vitalization, Qualcomm Game Quick Touch 2.0, and AI support. It also includes a Dual Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System, featuring OnePlus’ largest-ever 9,140 mm² vapor chamber.

The OnePlus 12 comes equipped with the 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, featuring a 50MP Sony’s LYT-808 wide-angle camera with a 1/1.4-inch main sensor, a 64MP OV64B 3X periscope telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, 6X in-sensor zoom, and 120X Hybrid Zoom.

The phone houses a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, which is claimed to charge 50% of the battery in 23 minutes.

The OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, is rumored to have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 16GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.