OnePlus last month launched the Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 5G phones in India. The former is already available for purchase on Amazon. The latter will go on sale today. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G brings a solid specs sheet. some of its highlights include a large Fluid AMOLED screen having an in-display scanner, a mid-range Snapdragon 7-series chipset, and 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G sale: Price, offers, and colors

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is priced starting at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 28,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. With select bank offers, buyers can get Rs 2,000 off making the starting price Rs 24,999. OnePlus is also offering Rs 2,000 additional bump on exchange.

The smartphone has two color options, namely, Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer. The device will be available for purchase starting at 12 PM on Amazon and OnePlus.in.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G comes with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. It is a Fluid AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen has a 240Hz touch response rate, HDR10+ support, and 10-bit color depth. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20.1:9. It weighs 184 grams and has the following width and thickness – 7.55cm (W), 0.82cm (T).

In terms of optics, it boasts a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main lens. The main lens has OIS support. It is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. There’s a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps and has features like Ultra Steady Mode and Dual-view video.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G octa-core chipset paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. OnePlus has used LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery, which is a combination of 2,500 + 2,500 cells. There’s 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. OnePlus has also offered its X-axis linear motor for haptics.

The smartphone boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has OxygenOS 13.1 on top. The device has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio. There’s an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also has an IR blaster and dual-SIM 5G support. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NavIC, and others. There’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.