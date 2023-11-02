ONDC launches app to guide users on digital commerce network

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has launched a new app to educate and assist the users of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The app, called the ONDC Official Guide App, is available on the Google Play Store and supports 12 Indian languages besides English and Hindi. ONDC is an initiative of the DPIIT to create a network that enables seamless and interoperable digital commerce among various stakeholders such as sellers, buyers, logistics providers and more. ONDC aims to promote innovation, inclusion and efficiency in the digital commerce sector.

The ONDC Official Guide App is a comprehensive resource that provides users with authentic and updated information about the ONDC ecosystem. The app also helps users understand the core principles, features and benefits of ONDC. Some of the key features of the app are:

– Verified Information: The app ensures that users have access to reliable and validated information about the ONDC ecosystem, avoiding misinformation and confusion.

– Ecosystem Insights: The app explains how ONDC works, what are its key features, and how it adds value to various stakeholders. The app also showcases the vision and mission of ONDC and its alignment with the national goals.

– Latest Updates: The app keeps users abreast of the latest developments, news and announcements related to ONDC

– Interactive Features: The app makes learning fun and engaging with interactive elements such as videos, infographics and FAQs.

The ONDC Official Guide App has been developed after extensive testing and compliance with Google Play Store policies and guidelines. It is a user-friendly and accessible app that can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.

T Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC, said, “We are delighted to introduce the ONDC Official Guide App, designed to empower users for the ONDC ecosystem. It is an extension of our continued dedication to transparency and accessibility for all. We look forward to the app’s pickup on the Google Play Store and remain dedicated to continuously enhancing its functionality to provide ongoing value to our ecosystem.”

Meanwhile, Open Network for Digital Commerce, popularly known as ONDC, has also launched ONDC Academy in partnership with NSE Academy to educate sellers on guidelines, criteria, and requirements, as well as train them.