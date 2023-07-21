ONDC Academy to train sellers for easy onboarding

Open Network for Digital Commerce, popularly known as ONDC, announced the launch of ONDC Academy in partnership with NSE Academy to educate sellers on guidelines, criteria, and requirements, as well as train them. The training, when complete, will enable both large and small sellers by providing a curated learning experience with certification for validation when seeking onboarding on an ONDC intermediary.

In other words, if a seller wants to become a participant of an ONDC intermediary — for instance, PhonePe’s Pincode, Zomato’s Magicpin, or Paytm — producing the certificate issued by the ONDC Academy will increase their chance for acceptance. The certificate would mean a seller has all the required knowledge to navigate e-commerce more effectively. The certificate will be issued by NSE Academy, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India. It will also provide the technology “to train and empower network participants, sellers, service enablers among others on various processes, best practices, and other aspects of onboarding and succeeding through the ONDC network.”

“With ONDC Academy, we aim to empower every participant of Democratic Digital Commerce — from individuals to small businesses to established brands as they become equipped with the various nuances of making the most of digital commerce. The learning modules will cater to various roles within [the] ONDC network, cutting across domains, and will be available in multiple languages for improved accessibility.”

The course material is available for anyone to use for their training through ONDC’s YouTube channel. The Academy also has planned to distribute handbooks to sellers. Both the online content and the handbooks will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, and Telugu initially. After the training is complete, NSE Academy will reward the seller with the certificate.

“We are proud and honoured to collaborate with ONDC to power ONDC Academy and contribute towards its aim of scaling up its network and creating a large pool of certified network participants for a successful e-commerce journey,” said Abhilash Misra, chief executive officer of NSE Academy.