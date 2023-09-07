comscore
  • NPCI announces FASTag-based payments at EV stations in India: GFF 2023

NPCI announces FASTag-based payments at EV stations in India: GFF 2023

Electric vehicle users can now do NETC-based (FASTag-based) payments at EV stations across the country.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Sep 07, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

Electric charging station FASTag
Story Highlights

  • NPCI has announced NETC-based payments at EV stations across India.
  • Electric vehicle owners can now make FASTag-based payments at EV stations.
  • This will advance the usage of FASTag-based payments at a rapid pace.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced new National Electronic Toll Collection-based (NETC-based) payments at EV stations across the country. This ensures that Electric vehicle users can now make payments using FASTags at EV stations offering enhanced convenience.

At the Global FinTech Fest (2023), Mr. Neelesh Gupta, Head of BHIM announced FASTag-based payments at EV stations. This comes several months after FASTag-based payments at Petrol Pumps were announced. That was back in January and this announcement advances the usage of FASTag in the country.

 

Developing… 

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

