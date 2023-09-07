By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced new National Electronic Toll Collection-based (NETC-based) payments at EV stations across the country. This ensures that Electric vehicle users can now make payments using FASTags at EV stations offering enhanced convenience.
At #GFF2023 premiere, Mr. Neelesh Gupta, Head of BHIM, introduced FASTag and IHMCL's latest offering, NETC-based payments at EV stations across the country.@NPCI_BHIM @FASTag_NETC #NPCIGFF2023 @IAMAIForum @pciupdates @fccupdates @gff_2023 pic.twitter.com/1fxBwqRulY
— NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) September 7, 2023
At the Global FinTech Fest (2023), Mr. Neelesh Gupta, Head of BHIM announced FASTag-based payments at EV stations. This comes several months after FASTag-based payments at Petrol Pumps were announced. That was back in January and this announcement advances the usage of FASTag in the country.
Developing…
Author Name | Pranav Sawant
