National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced new National Electronic Toll Collection-based (NETC-based) payments at EV stations across the country. This ensures that Electric vehicle users can now make payments using FASTags at EV stations offering enhanced convenience.

At the Global FinTech Fest (2023), Mr. Neelesh Gupta, Head of BHIM announced FASTag-based payments at EV stations. This comes several months after FASTag-based payments at Petrol Pumps were announced. That was back in January and this announcement advances the usage of FASTag in the country.

Developing…