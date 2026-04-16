Nothing’s AirDrop alternative Warp vanishes within hours, leaves users confused

Nothing, the UK-based tech startup, briefly introduced a new file-sharing app called Warp to make Android-to-Mac file transfers easier. The tool was aimed to offer a simple solution for many users who faced problems while moving files across different platforms. Also Read: CMF Phone 3 Pro tipped to ditch MediaTek for Snapdragon chip

However, Nothing quietly pulled down the app from both the Play Store and Chrome Web Store within hours of launch. The company has not shared an official reason yet. Also Read: Nothing Phone 3a Lite may get price hike soon: Here’s what to know

What Nothing Warp was trying to do

Warp was introduced as an AirDrop alternative for Android users. It enabled users to share images, videos, links, and even clipboard text from their Android phone to a Mac, Windows PC, or Linux device. Also Read: Nothing AI smart glasses tipped to launch in 2027; Could rival Meta Ray-Ban

To share files across systems, users needed to install the Warp app on their phone and a browser extension on the desktop. Once both were installed, files could be shared directly through the Android share menu.

Instead of using its own servers, Warp relied on Google Drive to handle transfers. This meant files were routed through the user’s own account, which the company defined as a privacy-focused approach.

How the feature worked

Once you installed the Warp app, it would appear as an option in the Android share menu. Users could select a file, tap share, and send it directly to their desktop browser on a Mac or other systems.

The browser extension also allowed users to send files back to their Android phone. This meant that the feature worked both ways, without the need of cables or third-party apps.

Both devices only required to be logged into the same Google account for file transfer to work.

App pulled down within hours

Shortly after launch, users noticed that the app was nowhere to be found on the Google Play Store. The Chrome extension link also stopped working, and even the announcement page was taken down by Nothing.

The company has not stated a reason yet on why this happened. As per reports, the app was introduced as an experimental project, which may indicate that it was not fully ready for a wider rollout.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Nothing has wiped out a newly launched app. Earlier, the company had released a messaging app aimed at bringing iMessage-like features to Android, but that too was taken down shortly after launch.

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That history makes this situation feel familiar, although it is still unclear whether Nothing will relaunch the Warp app after fixes or keep it buried.