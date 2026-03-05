Nothing Phone 4a, 4a Pro launched with Snapdragon chips, new Glyph interface: Price in India, specs

Nothing has officially launched the Phone (4a) series globally, including India. The new lineup includes two smartphones – the Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro. The devices were revealed alongside the Nothing Headphone (a) at the company’s first big launch event of 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Nothing phones. Also Read: Nothing Headphone (a) launches with 135-hour battery and adaptive ANC: Check price here

Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro price in India, sale date

Nothing Phone (4a) has been priced at Rs 31,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The higher-end configurations with 8GB of RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage are priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively. It is available in White, Black, Pink, and Blue shades. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a series launch LIVE updates: Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro, Headphone (a) are here!

The Phone (4a) Pro starts at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option costs Rs 42,999, while the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 45,999. It will be offered in Silver, Black, and Pink colour options. Also Read: Nothing Phone 4a series launch today: Where to watch, expected India price, specs

The devices will be sold through Flipkart in India. The Phone (4a) is available for pre-orders starting today and will go on sale starting March 13. The Pro model will go on pre-orders from March 13 and will be available for purchase starting March 27.

Nothing Phone 4a specifications, features

Nothing Phone (4a) is equipped with a new Glyph Bar interface, featuring 63 mini LEDs and six individually addressable zones. It offers multiple functionalities like Glyph Timer, volume indicator, live notifications, Glyph Torch, Flip to Record, and more.

Nothing Phone (4a) sports a 6.78-inch LTPS Flexible AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Internally, the phone runs on a 2.7GHz octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of cameras, the Phone (4a) features triple rear lens setup. It includes a 50MP Samsung GN9 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN5 periscope lens with up to 70x Ultra Zoom, and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there is a 32MP Samsung KD1 selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Phone (4a) packs a 5,400mAh battery with 50W fast wired charging support. For connectivity, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. The device runs Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1 out of the box. The company has promised three years of Android upgrades and six years of security updates. It features an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro specifications, features

The Phone (4a) Pro features a Glyph Matrix interface – first seen on the Nothing Phone (3). On the new phone, the module is larger and runs on 137 mini LEDs offering up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Like on the Phone (3), the Glyph Matrix on Phone (4a) Pro also supports Glyph Toys to indicate battery, timer, digital clock, and Glyph Mirror.

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i layer.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For photography, the Phone (4a) Pro houses a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony LYT-700C main sensor with OIS. It is accompanied by a 50MP telephoto with up to 140x Ultra Zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

The (4a) Pro offers the same battery and charging configurations. It also comes with IP65 ratings for durability.