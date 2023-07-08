Nothing Phone 2 will be available both via online and offline mode in India. Here's where you will be able to purchase it upon launch.

Nothing is all set to launch the Nothing Phone 2 at a global launch event on July 11. The phone will launch in India the same day and be available for purchase online via Flipkart the same day. Now, the company has revealed that its first second-generation smartphone will also be available for purchase via offline channel in India.

However, there is a catch. The Nothing Phone 2 will be available for purchase at major retail stores across all major cities in India. Instead, it will be available for purchase only at one location in Bengaluru.

Nothing has announced interested people will be able to buy the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 and the recently announced Nothing Ear 2 in Black at select locations across the globe starting July 13 via Nothing Drops. For the unversed, Nothing Drops are the very first locations in the world where interested buyers can buy the Nothing Phone 2 and the Nothing Ear 2 Black in person with a bunch of exclusive perks on a first-come and first-serve basis.

The cities where the company will be hosting the Nothing Drop include London, New York, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Berlin, Dubai, Kuwait, Riyad, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Dublin, Lisbon, Antwerp, Brussel, Helsinki, Rotterdam, Stockholm, and Kuala Lumpur. In India, the company will be hosting the Nothing Drop in Bengaluru.

How to purchase Nothing Phone 2 at Nothing Drop in Bengaluru

In India, Nothing will be hosting the Nothing Drop for the Phone 2 and Ear 2 in Black starting 7PM on July 14 at the Lulu Mall, Gopalapura, Binnipete, Bengaluru.

📍13 July – London – 17:00 BST

📍13 July – New York – 19:00 EST

📍14 July – Bengaluru – 19:00 IST

📍15 July – Paris – 11:00 CEST

📍15 July – Berlin – 10:00 CEST

📍15 July – Dubai – 17:00 GST

📍15 July – Kuala Lumpur – 11:00 MYT For more locations visit https://t.co/pLWW07l8G7 pic.twitter.com/CYFkx7vxai — Nothing (@nothing) July 7, 2023

Nothing Phone 2 perks

There are a few perks of buying the Nothing Phone 2 and the Nothing Ear 2 via the Nothing Drop. The company says that “around the world, there will be chances to meet the Nothing team, receive exclusive gifts, sample food and drink, and feel a part of the Nothing Community.”

How you buy the Nothing Phone 2 online in India

As mentioned before, interested buyers in India can purchase the Nothing Phone 2 via Flipkart. The phone is available for pre-orders on the platform. Buyers who pre-order the phone will get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 in the form of bank discounts, a no-cost EMI option for nine months and additional exchange offers. However, July 8 is the last day for pre-ordering the phone.