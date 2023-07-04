Nothing Phone 2: Best look out ahead of July 11 launch

The design of the Nothing Phone 2 is similar to the Phone 1 yet has discernible distinctions that the company co-founder Carl Pei has been talking about.

Nothing Phone 2 is coming later this month and just like the phone, the company wants the launch to be: transparent. Ahead of the July 11 launch, Nothing has released an image showing the design of the upcoming Phone 2. It leaves nothing to the imagination, but more than that, it puts an end to the speculation around the design of the phone. In addition to the official image, YouTube star Marques Brownlee has released a video to show off the Phone 2 in all its glory.

The design of the Nothing Phone 2 is similar to the Phone 1 yet has discernible distinctions that the company co-founder Carl Pei has been talking about while replying to users who dismissed the newness in the phone’s design. While the second-generation phone from the company looks more or less the same as the first-generation, there are tweaks to the design. The back is more curved now. There is a new split centre, and the Glyph interface now has a camera arc. The phone also comes in a light grey colour with a punch-hole now in the centre of the display.

While the official image shows most design elements, Brownlee’s video shows the phone from all angles, giving us the full look. The Nothing Phone 2 will come with a USB-C port on the bottom and come with 33 LEDs on the back instead of 12 on the first-generation phone. Brownlee said that the 16-LED arc strip in the Glyph interface will support lighting rhythms for apps such as Uber and Zomato now. It can also be used for timers. The exclamation LED at the bottom o the centre arc will indicate battery levels.

The YouTuber also mentioned that the Glyph interface will support notifications from preferred apps called Essential Notifications. The oblique LED strip on the back of the interface will stay lit when you receive notifications from the apps you have chosen until you attend to them. You could also create custom Glyph ringtones on the Nothing Phone 2. That is pretty much what Brownlee talked about in his Nothing Phone 2 video, which is a good way to build the hype around the phone ahead of the launch.

Interestingly, both the official image and Brownlee’s video corroborate the recently-shared render of the phone, which Pei outrightly called “fake.” The leaked render was shared by renowned tipster OnLeaks, who has a good track record of sharing renders of upcoming devices.