Waiting to buy Nothing Phone 2 in India? We have some news for you

Nothing is all set to launch the Nothing Phone 2 at a global event on June 11. The phone will launch in India on the same day. Ahead of the official launch in India, we have some information about the availability of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2. Also Read - Nothing Phone 2 official launch date revealed: Check details

When Nothing launched the Nothing Phone 1 in India, it was made available via Flipkart. Now, it looks like the company is keeping up its partnership with the Indian e-retail giant this year as well. The upcoming Nothing Phone 2 has popped up on Flipkart confirming that the phone will indeed be available in the country via the platform. Also Read - Nothing confirms that it will manufacture Nothing Phone 2 in India

The Flipkart listing of the Nothing Phone 2 says that the phone will be available in India starting 8:30PM on July 18. Other than that, the platform doesn’t give out any information about the upcoming smartphone that the company hasn’t confirmed already. Also Read - Nothing Phone 2: Everything we know about the Nothing Phone 1 successor so far

The listing says that the Nothing Phone 2 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and that it will be made of 100 percent recycled aluminium mid-frame, 100 percent recycled copper foil that is used on the main circuit board, 90 percent recycled steel used for 28 stamping parts, 80 percent of plastic parts sustainably sourced and 100 percent recycled tin used on nine circuit boards. All of this information is already available on the company’s official Twitter handle.

What we know about the Nothing Phone 2 so far

As far as details about the phone are concerned, Nothing has already revealed a lot of details about its first second generation smartphone. Here’s what we know about it so far:

The Nothing Phone 2 will come with the Glyph interface that we saw in the Nothing Phone 1 last year. But it is expected to see some changes this year. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and that it will come with a bunch of new camera features such as Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60 fps.

In addition to that, the company has revealed that the Nothing Phone 2 will come with a bigger 4,700mAh battery and a bigger a 6.7-inch display. The phone will get three years of Android updates and four years of security updates. Apart from this, Nothing has also confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 will be manufactured in India.

Coming to the software, the Nothing Phone 2 will run the Nothing OS 2.0, which is based on Android 13. As per a recent report, the company is building it from the scratch and that it will feature ‘functional aesthetics’.