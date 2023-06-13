Nothing’s first second-generation smartphone, that is, the Nothing Phone 2 has been in the news for quite some time now. Over the past couple of weeks, the company and its founder, Carl Pei, have been teasing details about the upcoming smartphone. Now, in a major revelation, the company has announced the official launch date of the Nothing Phone 2. Nothing has announced that its Nothing Phone 2 smartphone will launch on July 11 at 16:00 BST or 8:30PM IST. Also Read - Twitter may soon limit DMs for users without Twitter Blue subscription

An update on Nothing’s official events page has also revealed that the phone will also make a debut in India alongside the global launch.

Everything we know about the Nothing Phone 2 so far

As mentioned before, Nothing has revealed a bunch of key features about the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 ahead of the official launch. As we inch closer to the event, here’s everything we know about the Nothing Phone 2:

— The Nothing Phone (2) will feature the famous Glyph design that the Nothing Phone (1) is known for. Teaser images shared by the company in the past and an update on Nothing’s events page has confirmed these details.

— Nothing founder last month revealed that the Nothing Phone 2 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. Explaining the company’s decision to not opt for the Gen 2 system-on-chip (SoC) Pei said that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has been “thoroughly tested and continuously optimised through numerous updates since its introduction a year ago.”

— The upcoming Nothing Phone 2 will come with a host of new camera features including Raw HDR and 4K recording at 60 fps.

— Nothing, in a separate thread on Twitter revealed that the Nothing Phone (2) will come with a battery that is 200mAh bigger than that of the Nothing Phone (1). The Nothing Phone (1) sports a 4,500mAh battery. This means that the Nothing Phone (2) will come with a 4700mAh battery.

— Nothing has also revealed details about the Nothing Phone 2’s display. The company said that the display of the Nothing Phone 2 will be 0.15-inches bigger than last year, which means that the Nothing Phone (2) will come with a 6.7-inch display.

— Furthermore, the company has confirmed that the Noting Phone 2 will offer three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

— The company has also confirmed that the unboxing of the Nothing Phone (2) will be an entirely plastic free experience.

— More recently, Nothing confirmed that it will be manufacturing the Nothing Phone 2 in India.