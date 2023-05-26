Nothing Phone 2 launch likely in July, Carl Pei teases details

Nothing Phone 2 is coming in July, the company’s chief executive officer Carl Pei announced during a media interview earlier this week. The Phone 2 will be the smartphone upstart’s second phone, likely to bring major upgrades such as a more powerful chip and design enhancements. Some details are already out, but Pei is not done spilling about the Nothing Phone 2.

While speaking to Forbes, Pei revealed that the Nothing Phone 2’s launch will take place in July. This is a follow-up to the previous announcement that hinted at the launch during the summer. However, the exact date is still unclear.

Pei previously confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 will use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset after there was a lot of confusion about the processor that the company was likely to use for the second phone. Pei has now confirmed the battery details of the Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2 battery details

During the interview, Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 will feature a 4700mAh battery. He, however, did not reveal the charging speed. The battery capacity of the Nothing Phone 2 is significantly better than that of the Nothing Phone 1. The previous-generation phone uses a 4500mAh battery. A bigger battery may be a part of the overall change to the internals in line with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is expected to bring an 80 percent increase in performance.

Pei also discussed using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 for the Phone 2. He said that using Qualcomm’s last year’s flagship chip “would make the Nothing Phone 2 remain accessible.” He may have hinted that the Phone 2 will not belong to the top-end category and come at a reasonable price. Also, as a successor to the Nothing Phone 1, which debuted at around Rs 33,000, the Nothing Phone 2 cannot have a steep bump in its price.

An affordable second phone?

It would make sense for Nothing to price its second phone aggressively. The first phone was a hit because of its design and specifications, but also due to its price, which was a sweet spot for many customers. The new smartphone company is still in the nascent stages of the market, so it would be natural if it follows in the footsteps of OnePlus.

In his interview, Pei also announced that the launch of the Nothing Phone 2 in July will be meant for several markets at once. As they call it, it will be a global launch. That means the Nothing Phone 2 is likely to become available in India around the same time as its launch in other countries.