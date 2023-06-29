Planning to buy Nothing Phone 2? Pre-ordering it will get you exclusive offers

The Nothing Phone 2 is coming out on July 11 and if you are interested in buying it, you may consider pre-ordering it. The pre-order is now live for Nothing Phone 2 on Flipkart and those who book the phone in advance become eligible for a spate of exclusive offers. Nothing has a lineup of discounts and offers for anyone who pre-orders the phone and it is likely that these benefits will not be available to regular buyers after the phone launches. Also Read - Nothing Phone 2 launch likely in July, Carl Pei teases details

As part of the Nothing Phone 2 pre-order offers, a customer gets the following:

— Ear (stick) at a discounted price of Rs 4,250

— instant discount on Nothing Phone 2 using bank cards

— Phone 2 protective case at a discounted price of Rs 499

— Phone 2 screen protector for Rs 399 instead of Rs 999

— A 45W Nothing (Power) adapter for Rs 1,499, as opposed to the price of Rs 2,499

In addition to what Nothing is offering for pre-orders, Flipkart will add “1 surprise cashback coupon in Future” for buying the pass.

The Nothing Phone 2 pre-order pass costs Rs 2,000 and is available only on Flipkart. The pass will ensure you are among the first ones to be able to buy the Phone 2 right after its launch. This could be helpful if the stocks for the phone are limited amid high demand. The price of Nothing Phone 2 for customers with a pre-order pass will have Rs 2,000 adjusted.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications

Ahead of the launch next month, Nothing has confirmed some key specifications of the phone. Nothing’s Carl Pei previously said that the sequel to the Phone 1 will run the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. We also know that the phone will come with a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. The screen will refresh at 120Hz and have an under-screen fingerprint scanner for security. The device will also come with facial unlock support, in case that’s what you are wondering about.

It will arrive in at least two RAM and storage variants – 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB. Nothing might offer more variants in India to keep the price low. The RAM type of the phone is expected to be LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1. As for the battery, it may pack a 4700mAh cell with faster charging support. For comparison, the predecessor houses a 4,500mAh cell with 33W fast charging. It also has wireless and reverse wireless charging. So expect the same charging options on Phone 2. The phone will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box with Nothing OS 2.0.