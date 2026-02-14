Carl Pei inaugurates Nothing’s first India flagship store in Bengaluru

London-based tech brand Nothing has opened its first flagship store in India. The store is located in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, and it is the company’s first dedicated offline outlet in India. Also Read: 7 best budget ANC earbuds under Rs 5,000

The store was inaugurated by CEO Carl Pei and co-founder and India President Akis Evangelidis. With this opening, Nothing is moving beyond online sales and retail partnerships and setting up its own physical space in the country.

Store location and timings

The flagship store is situated at 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, one of Bengaluru’s busy commercial areas. The store covers a little over 5,000 square feet and will operate daily between 11:00 AM and 9:00 PM.

Customers visiting the outlet can check out the entire Nothing product lineup, including smartphones, audio products, and CMF accessories. The store also sells official merchandise such as apparel.

Design and store experience

The store follows Nothing’s usual design approach. Materials like concrete, steel, aluminium, and glass have been left exposed, giving the space a workshop-style look. The structure is intentionally open, with design elements kept visible instead of hidden.

Apart from regular product displays, the store includes a few interactive additions such as claw machines, vending machines, and conveyor-style product showcases.

There is also a dedicated studio space for creators to shoot content such as unboxing and hands-on videos. A community area has been set up where visitors can spend time, attend events, or interact with other users. Complimentary beverages are available for customers visiting the store.

What the company said

Commenting on the launch, Akis Evangelidis said the opening of the flagship store marks an important step in Nothing’s India journey. He noted that the idea was not just to create a sales point but to build a space where customers can engage with the brand and its products more closely.

According to Counterpoint Research, cited in earlier coverage, Nothing has seen steady year-on-year growth in India, driven by its focus on design and community building.

With this Bengaluru store, Nothing joins its growing global retail network. The company already operates a flagship store in London and is planning additional locations in cities like New York and Tokyo.

The Bengaluru outlet is expected to act as a hub for future product launches, collaborations, and community-led activities in India.