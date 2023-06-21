comscore
Nintendo Direct June 2023: Here’s everything announced at the event

Nintendo hosted the second edition of Nintendo Direct 2023 this year. From Pokemon to Super Mario, here is everything that the company announced today.

  • Nintendo hosted the second edition of the Nintendo Direct 2023 this year.
  • Detective Pikachu Returns will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 6.
  • Super Mario RPG will arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 17.
Nintendo hosted the first edition of the Nintendo Direct 2023 back in February 2023. In the 40-minute presentation at the time, the company had made announcements regarding various games including Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie and Disney Illusion Island. Now, nearly four and a half months later, the company hosted the second edition of the event. At the Nintendo Direct June 2023 event, the company announced the schedules for a number of games including Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario RPG and even Pikmin 4. Also Read - Capcom Showcase 2023: All the games announced at the show

So, if you missed the Nintendo Direct June 2023, here’s everything that was announced at the event.

Everything announced at Nintendo Direct June 2023

— During the presentation, Nintendo gave viewers an in-depth view of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet expansions, which includes The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. While the company didn’t give exact date of availability, it did reveal that The Teal Mask will arrive in the fall of 2023 while The Indigo Disk will arrive in the Winter of 2023.

— During the event, Nintendo shared details about the updates coming to the Sonic Superstars, including the availability of local co-ops for up to four players. The company also announced that the game will be available on Nintendo Switch in the fall of 2023.

— Nintendo also announced that Palia, a free-to-play adventure sim will be coming to Nintendo Switch in the Winter of 2023.

— Persona 5 Tactica will arrive on Nintendo Switch starting November 17, 2023. Pre-orders for the physical version of the game have already begun.

— MythForce will be available on Nintendo Switch via Nintendo eShop in 2023.

— Nintendo announced Splatoon 3’s next Splatfest, which is Vanilla vs Strawberry vs Mint Chip. It will run from 5PM PT on July 14 until 5PM PT on July 16.

— Detective Pikachu Returns will be available on Nintendo Switch starting October 6.

— Super Mario RPG will be coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17.

— Nintendo announced the development of a brand-new game starring Princess Peach, which will be coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024.

— At the event, Nintendo also confirmed that it is developing a visually enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon that was originally released on Nintendo 3DS for Nintendo Switch. It will be available on the gaming console in 2024.

— Nintendo also confirmed that the DLC version of Batman: Arkham Trilogy will be available on Nintendo Switch in the fall of 2023.

— Gloomhaven will be available on Nintendo Switch on September 18. Pre-orders for the game have already begun.

— Just Dance 2024 Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch starting October 24.

— Silent Hope will be available starting October 3.

— Fae Farm will launch at a console exclusive on Nintendo Switch on September 8.

— Hot Wheels Unleased 2 – Turbocharged will be available on Nintendo Switch on October 19.

— Manic Mechaincs will be available on Nintendo Switch on July 13.

— Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will available on Nintendo Direct launches today.

— Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince will launch on December 1.

— HD versions of Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 are now available on Nintendo Switch. Physical version of the game will be available starting September 22.

— Pikmin 4 will releases for Nintendo Switch on July 21.

— Wario Ware: Move It will be available on Nintendo Switch starting November 3.

— Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 will be coming to Nintendo Switch on October 24.

— Nintendo paid DLC for Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope is now available on Nintendo Switch.

— Vampire Survivors will be coming to Nintendo Switch on August 17.

— Headbangers Rhythm Royale will be available on Nintendo Switch on October 31.

— The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Zelda and Ganon amiibo figures will be available on Nintendo Switch in the Winter of 2023.

— Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince will be available on Nintendo Switch on December 1.

— Penny’s Big Breakaway will be available in early 2024.

— Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 will be available on Nintendo Switch in the Summer of 2023.

— Star Ocean The Second Story R will be available on November 8.

  • Published Date: June 21, 2023 10:52 PM IST
