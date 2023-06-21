Nintendo hosted the first edition of the Nintendo Direct 2023 back in February 2023. In the 40-minute presentation at the time, the company had made announcements regarding various games including Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie and Disney Illusion Island. Now, nearly four and a half months later, the company hosted the second edition of the event. At the Nintendo Direct June 2023 event, the company announced the schedules for a number of games including Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario RPG and even Pikmin 4. Also Read - Capcom Showcase 2023: All the games announced at the show

So, if you missed the Nintendo Direct June 2023, here’s everything that was announced at the event.

Everything announced at Nintendo Direct June 2023

— During the presentation, Nintendo gave viewers an in-depth view of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet expansions, which includes The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. While the company didn’t give exact date of availability, it did reveal that The Teal Mask will arrive in the fall of 2023 while The Indigo Disk will arrive in the Winter of 2023.

Learn the latest about The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for #PokemonScarletViolet!

Part 1: The Teal Mask: Join a school trip to the land of Kitakami and learn about Mossui Town!

Part 2: The Indigo Disk: Study abroad at Blueberry Academy and explore the undersea Terarium Dome! pic.twitter.com/XUe1xRhwON — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

— During the event, Nintendo shared details about the updates coming to the Sonic Superstars, including the availability of local co-ops for up to four players. The company also announced that the game will be available on Nintendo Switch in the fall of 2023.

— Nintendo also announced that Palia, a free-to-play adventure sim will be coming to Nintendo Switch in the Winter of 2023.

Gather, hunt, and craft while you unravel the mysteries of Palia, a charming free-to-play cozy massively multiplayer game. Coming to #NintendoSwitch in winter 2023! #PlayPalia pic.twitter.com/XQCX69O5Ma — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

— Persona 5 Tactica will arrive on Nintendo Switch starting November 17, 2023. Pre-orders for the physical version of the game have already begun.

— MythForce will be available on Nintendo Switch via Nintendo eShop in 2023.

— Nintendo announced Splatoon 3’s next Splatfest, which is Vanilla vs Strawberry vs Mint Chip. It will run from 5PM PT on July 14 until 5PM PT on July 16.

A summery Splatoon 3 #Splatfest is on the way from 7/14 to 7/16, and it’s serving up three scoops of fun! This time the question is: Which flavor of ice cream is best?

Vanilla, Strawberry, or Mint Chip? Learn more: https://t.co/PWrctzefAW pic.twitter.com/JWVFToigGv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

— Detective Pikachu Returns will be available on Nintendo Switch starting October 6.

Solve mysteries with the personality-packed Detective Pikachu in Detective Pikachu Returns, coming to #NintendoSwitch on Oct. 6! pic.twitter.com/6Kq4rxW0u3 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

— Super Mario RPG will be coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17.

Super Mario RPG is coming to #NintendoSwitch with brand-new graphics on Nov. 17! Join Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists and turns. pic.twitter.com/cPOohdSPMw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

— Nintendo announced the development of a brand-new game starring Princess Peach, which will be coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024.

A brand-new game starring Princess Peach is coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2024! Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/NO3Z5RBt0w — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

— At the event, Nintendo also confirmed that it is developing a visually enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon that was originally released on Nintendo 3DS for Nintendo Switch. It will be available on the gaming console in 2024.

A visually enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, originally released on Nintendo 3DS, is currently in development and coming to #NintendoSwitch in 2024! pic.twitter.com/LieKbYwVXX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

— Nintendo also confirmed that the DLC version of Batman: Arkham Trilogy will be available on Nintendo Switch in the fall of 2023.

Experience Rocksteady’s critically acclaimed Arkham Trilogy, including all DLC, in one complete package when Batman: Arkham Trilogy releases exclusively for #NintendoSwitch in fall 2023! pic.twitter.com/YLE9qL4ztl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

— Gloomhaven will be available on Nintendo Switch on September 18. Pre-orders for the game have already begun.

— Just Dance 2024 Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch starting October 24.

Just Dance is back with 40 new songs and universes, from Latin to K-pop, new hits, and beloved classics! Just Dance 2024 Edition releases for #NintendoSwitch this October. pic.twitter.com/fxpzgFDjeS — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

— Silent Hope will be available starting October 3.

— Fae Farm will launch at a console exclusive on Nintendo Switch on September 8.

— Hot Wheels Unleased 2 – Turbocharged will be available on Nintendo Switch on October 19.

— Manic Mechaincs will be available on Nintendo Switch on July 13.

— Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will available on Nintendo Direct launches today.

— Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince will launch on December 1.

— HD versions of Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 are now available on Nintendo Switch. Physical version of the game will be available starting September 22.

— Pikmin 4 will releases for Nintendo Switch on July 21.

Want to get a head start on your exploration? A demo of #Pikmin4 will also be available to download for free starting on June 28.https://t.co/5zPf1NQx08 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

— Wario Ware: Move It will be available on Nintendo Switch starting November 3.

Microgame mayhem returns in #WarioWare: Move It!, coming to #NintendoSwitch on Nov. 3! Strike a pose and react with over 200 lightning-fast microgames, co-op play for 2 players, and party modes for up to 4 players! pic.twitter.com/VLpIBY0gAd — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

— Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 will be coming to Nintendo Switch on October 24.

— Nintendo paid DLC for Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope is now available on Nintendo Switch.

Heroes, a new faraway planet needs your help! Will you defeat #TheLastSparkHunter? The newest paid DLC for #MarioRabbids Sparks of Hope is now available! 💣: https://t.co/hoUTudU5wF pic.twitter.com/gzGvW44VaH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

— Vampire Survivors will be coming to Nintendo Switch on August 17.

— Headbangers Rhythm Royale will be available on Nintendo Switch on October 31.

— The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Zelda and Ganon amiibo figures will be available on Nintendo Switch in the Winter of 2023.

#amiibo figures of Zelda and Ganondorf from The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom will be arriving this holiday! pic.twitter.com/jCbikO6iWX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

Travel through the demon realm of Nadiria on a quest for revenge when DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince releases for #NintendoSwitch on Dec. 1! pic.twitter.com/ZQ9NRlAQqD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 21, 2023

— Penny’s Big Breakaway will be available in early 2024.

— Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 will be available on Nintendo Switch in the Summer of 2023.

— Star Ocean The Second Story R will be available on November 8.