Netflix working on AI voice search that understands what you want to watch

Netflix is working on a new way to search for content on its platform. The idea is to make it easier for users to find something to watch without typing. The company is testing an AI-based voice search feature that lets you describe what you’re in the mood for, instead of searching by title or genre. Also Read: Watching IPL? JioHotstar now lets you order food via Swiggy without leaving the match

At the moment, this feature is still being tested and is only available to a small group of users in the US. It has not been rolled out widely yet. Also Read: I already liked Netflix’s UI - now this new Instagram-like video feed just makes it more interesting

What the feature actually does

The feature follows a simple process. You press a button, say your request, and the app suggests shows or movies based on what you said. But instead of basic keyword search, this system tries to understand intent. Also Read: I discovered my Smart TV was tracking my data: Here’s how I fixed privacy settings step by step

For example, you can say something like “I need something light after a long day” or “movies that make me emotional,” and the app will show recommendations based on that.

There are also preset suggestions on the screen, like “watch in the background” or “I need a good cry.” Tapping these opens up a list of relevant titles.

There is also an “Ask” button with a waveform icon. This is where you can give your own prompt and let the system respond.

How it works in the background

The feature is said to be powered by a large language model (LLM), which helps it understand natural language instead of just keywords.

This means it can handle unusual or very specific requests. In early testing, it has been able to suggest relevant content even when the request is a bit unusual or not very specific.

There are still a few limitations though. The feature does not yet connect to your watch history, so it cannot personalise results based on what you have already watched. Also, it does not respond with voice. All answers are shown as text on the screen.

Where it is available right now

At the moment, the feature is in beta and limited to select users. Reports suggest it currently works on devices like Chromecast with Google TV and some TCL Google TV models.

It hasn’t shown up on platforms like Roku or Fire TV so far. Even on supported devices, access is limited, which suggests Netflix is rolling it out slowly.

There’s also no clear timeline on when it will be available more widely, or whether it will be restricted to certain regions or plans.

Why Netflix is building its own voice search

One reason behind this move is control. Right now, most smart TVs come with their own voice assistants, which show results from multiple apps.

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With its own voice search, Netflix can keep users inside its app and only show content from its own library. It also changes how people search for content, since you can just say what you feel like watching and get suggestions without going through categories.