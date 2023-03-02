Netflix’s video streaming services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com. This was a global outage that also affected users in parts of India including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore and more. Also Read - Top Netflix March 2023 releases: You, Rana Naidu, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and more

There were around 1,800 reports on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources. Users reported that Netflix users are getting a 502 error. Also Read - Netflix: Top series to stream online now

Notably, Netflix users have reported that it is back up for some users. Also Read - Netflix Cuts Subscription Prices In Over 30 Countries - Watch Video

About 55% of the users reported issues with the website, according to Downdetector.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Netflix, which has more than 200 million paid subscribers globally, remains a dominant streaming service.

Here are the tweets that users shared regarding their concerns:

–With inputs from IANS