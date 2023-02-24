comscore Netflix lowers subscription costs in over 30 countries: All you need to know
News

Netflix lowers subscription costs in over 30 countries: All you need to know

News

Netflix has lowered the price of its subscription in more than 30 countries, in an effort to draw in subscribers who have access to a growing number of streaming options.

Highlights

  • Netflix has lowered the price of its subscription in more than 30 countries.
  • The cost reductions only applied to specific Netflix tiers in the affected countries.
  • In January last year, the company had raised the price for subscribers in the US and Canada.
netflix

Netflix lowers subscription costs in over 30 countries: All you need to know

Streaming giant Netflix has lowered the price of its subscription in more than 30 countries, in an effort to draw in subscribers who have access to a growing number of streaming options. Recent price reductions by the streaming giant include Middle Eastern countries (Yemen, Jordan, Libya and Iran), sub-Saharan African markets such as Kenya, and European nations (Croatia, Slovenia, and Bulgaria), reports The Wall Street Journal. Also Read - Netflix: How to remove someone from using your account

“In Latin America, nations including Nicaragua, Ecuador, and Venezuela have seen reductions in subscription costs, as have parts of Asia including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines,” the report mentioned. Also Read - Netflix announces 'Money Heist' Spinoff 'Berlin' release for December

The cost reductions only applied to specific Netflix tiers in the affected countries. “It definitely goes against the recent trends not just for Netflix, but for the broader streaming industry,” John Hodulik, a media and entertainment analyst at UBS Group AG, was quoted as saying. Also Read - Netflix officially starts rolling out its paid password sharing feature

“Some of these cuts on a percentage basis are substantial,” he added. Netflix’s Co-Chief Executive, Greg Peters, had also hinted during a January earnings call that the company is searching for markets where they might raise rates to support ongoing content expenditures.

“We think of ourselves as a non-substitutable good,” Peters said. According to him, the streaming giant also has a chance to get new customers in markets where it doesn’t currently hold a dominant position.

“We know members have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment,” and the company is dedicated to providing an experience that surpasses their expectations, a Netflix spokeswoman said.

In January last year, the company had raised the price for subscribers in the US and Canada. Later, in March, it bumped up its subscription prices for the UK and Ireland users. However, in November, the streaming giant had added a cheaper $6.99 per month ad-supported plan.

IANS

  • Published Date: February 24, 2023 10:12 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 24, 2023 10:13 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

YouTube confirms testing better 1080p quality for Premium users

Netflix lowers subscription costs in over 30 countries: All you need to know

This fake ChatGPT version steals social media credentials

Swiggy announces offers on Dineout for all users across 24 cities

Apple iPhone 14 Plus is selling at discount of Rs 11,000 on Jio Mart

Sony State of Play highlights: Resident Evil 4, Destiny 2, Suicide Squad 4 and more

Bing's Chat Mode Is Now On Mobile - And You Can Speak To It - Watch Video

iQOO Neo 7 Review

Explained: Meta s paid verification service, Meta Verified

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video

Features

Instagram Now Lets Users Post GIFs In Comments - Watch Video
Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video

Features

Netflix Password Sharing Is Ending Soon, Here's What You Should Know - Watch Video
OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

OPPO Find N2 Flip Global Launched, Know Price And Specifications - Watch Video
How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?

Features

How Can Users Send More Than 30 Photos On WhatsApp?