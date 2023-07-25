Netflix, earlier this year, redesigned its iOS-based app to bring a host of new features including a new billboard layout, interactive transition cards and new profile animations and haptics to name a few. Now, months later, the video-streaming giant has announced another major update for its mobile apps. The company today announced a new tab called ‘My Netflix’ for its iOS and Android apps.

This new tab will replace the existing Downloads tab in Netflix mobile apps and it will provide all the users a one-stop destination to watch movies and shows that they want to watch or have downloaded. Earlier, the Downloads tab housed all the shows and movies that users had downloaded for offline viewing. On the other hand, all the movies and TV series that users saved for viewing later or added to their list were accessible in the My List section in the Home tab. Despite having definitive space for specific content, the existing structure makes it a hassle for users to access the content that they want to watch. Netflix realizes this and so it has announced the My Netflix tab that houses all the content that a user has ear-marked for watching.

So, what does the My Netflix tab exactly hold?

As Netflix explains it, the My Netflix is a “one-stop shop tailored to you with easy shortcuts to help you choose what you want to watch”. This new tab will not only house all of a user’s downloads, but it will also show all the TV series and movies that users’ gave a thumbs up to, shows and films that they have saved to My List, trailers that they have watched, and the reminders that they have set. In addition to that, the new My Netflix section will also showcase the TV shows and movies that users are in the middle of watching, or have recently watched.

Simply put, the My Netflix tab will have all the content that users have ear-marked on the platform.

“When you’re on the move with your phone, go directly to My Netflix, where you can quickly choose something you’ve saved or downloaded to watch. You can still visit your Home tab and other sections of the app to discover our full catalog of series and films,” Netflix Product Manager, Edith Chao, wrote in a post.

My Netflix tab availability

As far as availability is concerned, Netflix says that the new tab will be available in its iOS app globally starting today and that the Android app will get the functionality later in August.