Netflix removes ad-free basic plan in US, UK. Is India next?

Netflix has removed its basic plan in the U.S. and UK in which users could watch shows and movies without commercials, as the company tries to draw more subscribers to its ad-supported tier. The company said on its website the $9.99-a-month basic plan would no longer be available for new or rejoining members. Users who are already on the plan could continue to remain on it until they change plans or cancel their account.

READ MORE Netflix now lets you transfer profiles to existing account

The streaming video pioneer launched a $7-per-month option with commercials last November in 12 markets, including the US, as an alternative to ad-free plans. It was designed to attract more customers and add a new revenue stream as competition for online viewers intensified.

READ MORE YouTube is planning to expand into online gaming with 'Playables': Report

Netflix had also cracked down on households sharing passwords in May and forced users who share an account outside the same home to pay an additional fee, which in turn triggered droves of users to sign up for its cheaper ad-tier base.

“We expect the most important aspect of Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing will be the catalyst it creates to attract more users to its $6.99 ad tier base, in turn generating higher revenue from advertising,” Macquarie analysts said.

In May, the company said the ad-supported tier had reached nearly 5 million active users per month, in a pitch that emphasized the breadth of its programming to potential advertisers. The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after markets today where investors will assess risks from the ongoing strike in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Netflix has announced the expansion of its efforts to crack down on password sharing in India — one of the biggest markets for the company. In an email to its subscribers, Netflix urged that users should not share their account passwords with people outside of their households. The streaming giant has been testing the limitations on password sharing for the past few months in different markets. Netflix said it will begin rolling out the crackdown to users in India, but there is no word on whether it will also remove the basic tier (worth Rs 199 per month) from one of its important markets.

— Written with inputs from Reuters