Netflix brings official FIFA World Cup 2026 game to TVs, your phone becomes the controller

Netflix is bringing an official FIFA World Cup game to its Games platform. Called FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, the title will go live on June 11, the day the FIFA World Cup 2026 begins. The game is being launched as part of Netflix’s partnership with FIFA and will be available to Netflix members without any extra charge. Also Read: Free Netflix through Flipkart Plus? Check eligibility and claim process

Unlike most football games that come with detailed controls and a long learning curve, this one is being positioned as something that almost anyone can pick up and play. Instead of trying to compete with full-fledged football simulators, this title is being built around quick matches and simple controls, making it easier for anyone to jump in and start playing. Also Read: 5 Netflix Games that actually make the subscription worth it

Play as all 48 World Cup teams

A major attraction of the game is that it will include all 48 national teams taking part in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The game will also include all 16 official tournament venues and more than 1,200 players from across the competition.

Netflix says the game is built around the atmosphere of the World Cup, allowing players to recreate tournament matches or simply jump into quick games with friends and family. The focus is on bringing the excitement of the tournament into the living room without requiring dedicated gaming hardware.

Your phone becomes the controller

The control system is slightly different from what players may be used to. Instead of using a traditional controller, players will use their smartphones.

To get started, users need to launch the game through the Games section on a compatible smart TV. After that, a QR code appears on the screen. Scanning the code with a smartphone connects it to the game and turns the phone into a controller.

Players can then use touch controls on the phone to pass, shoot, move players, and perform other actions during matches.

Supports local multiplayer

Netflix is also bringing local multiplayer support to the game. Up to four players can participate in the same match, making it easier for friends and family to play together from a single screen.

The company describes this version as the starting point for a larger football gaming experience. Additional gameplay features and improvements are expected to arrive through future updates after launch.

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Availability and supported countries

The game launches globally on June 11 through Netflix Games. TV gaming support is currently available in 20 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, South Africa, Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Poland.

How to play FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition