Most smartphones, even the feature-packed premium smartphones, come with a battery that lasts for a day-and-half at maximum. But now, Energizer has launched a smartphone, which the company claims can last for up to seven days without charging. Energizer, on the sidelines of the ongoing Mobile World Congress, launched the Energizer Hard Case P28K smartphone in Barcelona today. This smartphone comes with a massive 28,000mAh battery — the highest in any smartphone so far. Energizer claims that the battery in this smartphone can last for almost a week on a single charge.

In addition to a massive battery, this smartphone comes with a IP69 rating. For the unversed, the IP69K rating is the highest protection available. This rating provides protection against ingress of dust and high temperature, and high-pressure water, ensuring that the device is ready to be used under extreme conditions.

So, what else does this phone have?

Aside from these details, the Energizer Hard Case P28K offers a modest bag of specifications. This phone comes with a 6.78-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1080 pixels. It runs on a modest MediaTek MT6789 system-on-chip (SoC) that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. It runs on Google’s latest Android 14 operating system.

On the camera front, the Energizer Hard Case P28K smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 60MP primary camera, 20MP secondary camera and 2MP sensor. On the front, this phone has a 16MP front-facing camera. Additionally, this phone offers the ability make 4K videos.

In terms of connectivity, the Energizer Hard Case P28K has 4K LTE connectivity. No 5G. Additionally, it comes with a 33W charger, which as per a result by The Verge, charges the phone completely in 1.5 hours.

It is worth noting that while this phone is rugged and it can survive extreme conditions, it is massive. According to the details shared by the publication, this phone has a thickness of 27.8mm and it weighs a massive 579 grams. It costs €249.99 or Rs 22,488 and it is expected to be available in select markets starting October 2024.

Interestingly enough, Energizer is the same company that launched a smartphone with an 18,000mAh battery a couple of years back. And now, the company has broken its own record by launching a phone that will last longer.