Motorola launched the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Motorola Razr 40 foldable phones in India. Here's everything that we know about it.

Motorola today launched the Razr 40 series smartphones in India. The newly launched Motorola Razr 40 series includes two devices — the plain and simple Motorola Razr 40 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which features a slightly bigger cover display along with a bunch of features that are designed to make better use of the bigger screen.

The two newly launched Motorola Razr 40 series smartphones are successors to the original Motorola Razr smartphone that was launched by the company back in 2019 and they compete with the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in India.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr 40 India price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra costs Rs 89,999 in India, while the Motorola Razr 40 costs Rs 59,999 in the country. Both the smartphones will go on sale in India starting 12PM on July 15 via Amazon India, Motorola.in, Reliance Digital and other leading retail stores. Both these smartphones will also be available as a part of the Prime Day on Amazon’s platform starting July 15. Also, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be available for pre-booking on Amazon India starting July 3.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra launch offers

Coming to the launch offers, interested buyers who are planning to buy the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will get an instant discount of Rs 7,000 on purchases made using ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. This will reduce the effective price of the phone to Rs 82,999. Interested buyers can also avail no-cost EMIs up to 12 months on HDFC Bank and up to nine months on other banks. These offers are available only on Amazon India.

Motorola Razr 40 launch offers

Coming to the Motorola Razr 40, interested buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions, which will reduce the effective price of the device to Rs 54,999. Interested buyers will also be able to avail an exchange offer of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the phone. In addition to this, interested buyers will get access to no-cost EMIs up to 12 months on purchases made using HDFC bank cards and up to nine months on other cards by other banks. These offers are available only on Amazon India.

As far as operator offers are concerned, Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 15,000 on both Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Motorola Razr 40 smartphones. This includes Rs 99 vouchers for 36 months at a total worth of Rs 3,564, additional 10GB of 5G data per month for 36 months at Rs 10 per GB of data, and travel, shopping and lifestyle offers worth Rs 8,200 on apps such as AJio, Yatra, ET Prime and Zoomin.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED primary display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, up to 165Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support and 1,400 nits of peak brightness. This phone has a bigger cover display. It comes with a 3.6-inch pOLED display with a 1066 x 1056 pixel resolution, up to 144Hz of screen refresh rate, and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The Motorola Razr Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage. It runs Android 13.

Coming to the camera, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary sensor + 13MP ultra-wide sensor at the back and a 32MP camera in the front. It is backed by a 3800mAh battery with support for a 30W fast charger. It comes in Viva Magenta and Infinite Black colour variants.

Motorola Razr 40 specifications

The Motorola Razr 40, on the other hand, comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, up to 144Hz of screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support along with 1,400 nits of peak brightness. It has a 1.5-inch OLED cover display with a 194 x 368 pixel resolution, up to 60Hz of screen refresh rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The Motorola Razr 40 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage.

Coming to the camera, the phone comes with a 64MP + 13MP camera setup at the back and a 32MP camera in the front. It is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for a 33W charger. The Motorola Razr 40 comes in Sage Green, Summer Lilac and Vanilla Cream colour variants.