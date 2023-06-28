Motorola Razr 40 India prices leaked on Amazon: Check details

Motorola is set to launch the Motorola Razr 40 series smartphones, which includes the Motorola Razr 40 and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, in India. The two smartphones will launch as Amazon Exclusive on July 3. Ahead of the official launch, the starting price of the Motorola Razr 40 has been leaked on Amazon India. Also Read - Amazon Prime vs Amazon Prime Lite: Which one should you prefer?

According to the listing on Amazon India, the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 series will launch in India at a starting price of Rs 59,990. This price is significantly less than the price at which Oppo launched the Oppo Find N2 Flip in India earlier this year and Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 4 last year. That said, Amazon India has taken down the listing now and it is not visible on the platform anymore. Also Read - Realme 11 Pro Plus 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, top offers, specs

iQOO Neo 7 Pro and Motorola Razr 40 Series prices have been revealed by Amazon! Also Read - Amazon Web Services back after major outage: Check details iQOO Neo 7 Pro: Starting at ₹33,999

Motorola Razr 40 5G: Starting at ₹59,999 What do you think of these prices? pic.twitter.com/8jgSKBTcmw — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 28, 2023

It is worth noting that the Motorola Razr 40 series smartphones were launched in China earlier this month and the company is planning to bring them to India a month later. Both the phones and their variants are listed on Motorola’s official website in India. The company, however, is yet to reveal the pricing of the phone. So, here’s what we know about the Motorola Razr 40 series smartphones so far.

Motorola Razr 40 series specifications

Motorola Razr 40 specs

The Motorola Razr 40 comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, 413ppi pixel density, up to 144Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support and 1400 nits of peak brightness. On the outside, it has a 1.5-inch OLED display with a 194 x 368 pixel resolution, 282ppi pixel density, up to 60Hz of screen refresh rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage. It runs Android 13.

In terms of the camera, the Motorola Razr 40 comes with a 64MP + 13MP camera at the back and a 32MP camera in the front. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery with support for a 33W charger. It comes in Sage Green, Summer Lilac and Vanilla Cream colour variants.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specs

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, on the other hand, comes with a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels, 413ppi pixel density, up to 165Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support and 1400 nits of peak brightness. On the outside, it has a bigger 3.6-inch pOLED display with a 1066 x 1056 pixel resolution, 413ppi pixel density, up to 144Hz of screen refresh rate, and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 built-in storage. It runs Android 13.

In terms of the camera, the Motorola Razr 40 comes with a 12MP + 13MP camera at the back and a 32MP camera in the front. It is backed by a 3800mAh battery with support for a 30W fast charger. It comes in Viva Magenta and Infinite Black colour variants.