Amazon Deals: Smartphones can be boring at times due to their design. The same old candy bar style with only minor updates that every year. Foldable phones, however, are the real deal. They come in two form factors, at least in India, the book-style foldable and clamshell foldable. The latter, which is also called the flip phone, is usually an affordable option out of the two. Still, it isn’t that cheap to be grabbed by everyone. However, if you are planning to buy a high-end smartphone, don’t settle for boring designs. Look for a clamshell foldable.

Amazon has a variety of flip and foldable devices. Interestingly, the popular Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, which is the brand’s most premium clamshell foldable phone, is now available at a discounted price. The device has received Rs 20,000 off, making it a deal worth checking out.

READ MORE Amazon Deals: Up to 75 percent off on TWS earbuds under Rs 2k

Buy Now on Amazon

Motorola’s Razr 40 Ultra is now available at a sale price. The device was launched for Rs 89,999 in the country, but now, it is being sold for Rs 69,999. That’s a flat Rs 20,000 discount. What’s interesting is that you don’t even have to apply for a coupon or bank offer, it’s already listed with the discount.

Those with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards can get up to 5 percent cash back. There’s also a no-cost EM option in case you are looking for that. As for colors, the device has four different colors to choose from. The company recently launched the Peach Fuzz shade that joins the Viva Magenta, Infinite Black, and Glacier Blue.

Specifications and features

The Razr 40 Ultra is a feature-rich device has comes with dual displays with high refresh rate support. It sports a 6.9-inch punch-hole AMOLED main display with 165Hz refresh rate. There’s a 3.6-inch external screen for quick access to the clock and other apps.

The device boasts a dual-rear camera system with a 12MP main lens and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. The former has optical image stabilization (OIS) support. There’s a 32MP camera for clicking selfies and doing video calls. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos from the main camera.

Powering the handset is the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 3,800mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging and 5W wireless charging. The device runs on Android 13 out of the box but is upgradable to Android 14 OS. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.