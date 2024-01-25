Motorola has officially announced the launch date of its next smartphone dubbed the Motorola Moto G24 Power. As the name suggests, it will be a budget-range device and is expected to come with several features. Motorola has already revealed some of the key specifications and the phone’s design ahead of launch next week. Let’s take a look at the launch date and specs of the upcoming smartphone.

Motorola Moto G24 Power India launch date

Motorola Moto G24 Power is scheduled to launch on January 30 in India. The smartphone is expected to arrive in the budget segment and may sit between the Moto G14 and the older Moto G34.

Strong on power and strong on looks! The new #DikheMastChaleZabardast #MotoG24Power is all set to stun the world with its stylish design, premium finish, and exceptional comfort. Launching 30th January @Flipkart , https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW, and all leading retail stores. pic.twitter.com/39873MRled — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 24, 2024

Unfortunately, Motorola hasn’t revealed the price range of the phone, but a guess is to be made, expect it to cost around Rs 10,000.

Motorola has confirmed that the device will be available for purchase on Flipkart upon launch. The device will be offered in two color options – Dark Blue and Silver (unofficial names).

Motorola Moto G24 Power specifications

Flipkart’s landing page for the phone has revealed the key specs of the smartphone. The Motorola Moto G24 Power is confirmed to feature a 6.6-inch punch-hole display. It is not confirmed if it will have an HD+ resolution or FHD+. The refresh rate information is also under wraps.

The smartphone will boast a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and an auxiliary sensor. The camera will boast Motorola’s Quad Pixel tech. It will have a 16MP single camera on the front. The main camera is confirmed to have features like Auto Night Vision.

The device is expected to be powered by an octa-core chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will also come with virtual RAM support of up to 8GB, making the total RAM on the phone 16GB.

As far as the battery is concerned, the handset is confirmed to be equipped with a massive 6,000mAh cell. The battery will support 33W fast charging support. Motorola will provide the 33W TurboPower charger inside the box. The smartphone will run on Android 14 OS out of the box and will come with added Motorola proprietary features like twist to open camera and chop chop for flashlight.

Other than this, the device will feature a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio. It will also have a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top for connecting wired headphones. Lastly, the device is confirmed to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security.