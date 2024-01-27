Samsung, Google working on Android 14-based Wear OS 5

Google is working with Samsung to develop the next generation of Android smartwatch operating system. The Wear OS 5 should arrive as soon as this year if the plans of both companies come through. A new report has suggested that Samsung is preparing a build of Android 14 for the next Galaxy smartwatch, possibly dubbed the Galaxy Watch 7. Instances of this smartwatch found in previous reports have shown the build mentioned as “Wear OS 5.”

A report by 9to5Google pointed out that Wear OS 5 may debut with the Galaxy Watch 7 series, considering the history of Galaxy smartwatches. This will be followed by the launch of Wear OS 5 on the Google Pixel Watch 3, which a different report suggested will come in two sizes. There is no additional information about the upcoming smartwatch or the Wear OS 5 update. But if last year’s pattern is anything to go by, the next Android smartwatch update will bring several major upgrades.

Wear OS saw a major overhaul with the release of version 3 in 2021 on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches. Google, before that, had been struggling to bring Android OS for smartwatches to the mainstream. Wear OS 3 began a new era of Android-based smartwatches — almost capable of taking on the Apple Watch. The next update, called Wear OS 3.5, introduced support for Fitbit and along with it a bunch of new health and fitness features. The Google Assistant was also improved in this version, making it better in terms of the smartwatch experience. The Wear OS 4 update, which was based on Android 13, brought incremental upgrades only. That means maybe Google and Samsung are planning to introduce big changes with the next release of Wear OS.

It also looks like Google is gradually trying to bring Wear OS releases on the same track as Android. That means giving Wear OS smartwatches an annual update cycle, as opposed to how it has been. Google’s smartwatch operating system has generally skipped Android versions previously, wherein previous Wear OS upgrades were based on Android versions 9, 11, and 13. This would be the first time for Google to release a major Wear OS update based on a successive Android version consecutively.