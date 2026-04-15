Motorola Edge 70 Pro India launch set for April 22, key specs revealed

Motorola is preparing to expand its Edge lineup of smartphones with the launch of the Edge 70 Pro. The phone has been a part of leaks and renders for quite some time. It is now confirmed to debut in India next week. The upcoming Edge 70 Pro will join the Edge 70 family, which already includes the standard and the Fusion models. The device will be available through Flipkart, where a dedicated microsite has gone live. Here is what we know about the Motorola Edge 70 Pro. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Pro launch in India teased, but Flipkart link has HIDDEN release date

Motorola Edge 70 Pro India launch date

Motorola Edge 70 Pro is confirmed to launch in India on April 22, as per the Flipkart microsite. The device will be available in three colourways — Pantone Titan with tailored fabric finish, Pantone Tea with satin luxe finish, and Pantone Lily White in marble finish. Also Read: Motorola Razr 70 renders leak, design and colours revealed

Motorola Edge 70 Pro specs: What we know so far

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro will sport a 6.8-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5200 nits of peak brightness. The screen will be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i layer. For durability, the phone will feature a MIL-STD-810H military-grade build and come with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Also Read: Budget phones are no more in budget! THESE Samsung and Motorola phones get price hike

Internally, the Edge 70 Pro is confirmed to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chip, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The microsite also reveals that the phone achieved an AnTuTu score of over 2.4 million points. It is also equipped with a 4,600mm² vapour cooling chamber for thermal management.

The Edge 70 Pro will support Moto AI features, backed by Copilot, Gemini, and Perplexity.

For photography, the phone will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary camera with a variable focal range between 12mm-81mm. It will be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro will house a 50MP camera to handle selfies and video chats. Both front and rear cameras are said to support 4K video recording at 60 fps.

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Under the hood, the Edge 70 Pro will pack a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W fast wired charging. The phone will ship with Android 16-based Hello UI out of the box. According to the Flipkart microsite, Motorola will offer three years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates for the Edge 70 Pro.