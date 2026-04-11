Motorola Razr 70 renders leak, design and colours revealed

Motorola Razr 70 leak: Leaks around Motorola’s upcoming lineup have been coming in one after another. After the Razr 70 Ultra and Edge 70 Pro showed up recently, the standard Motorola Razr 70 has now surfaced in a fresh set of renders. The images, shared by sources like YTechB, give a closer look at what the phone may look like. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold back in stock today, but probably not for long

Same design, different look

At first glance, the Razr 70 looks quite similar to the previous model. It sticks to the same clamshell foldable design, with a large inner display and a smaller screen on the outside. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event date leaked; Galaxy Z Fold 8, Wide Fold, Flip 8 expected

What’s new here is mainly the colour options. The phone is expected to come in Sporting Green, Hematite, and Violet Ice. There are also reports of another colour, but that hasn’t shown up yet. Also Read: Budget phones are no more in budget! THESE Samsung and Motorola phones get price hike

Some versions may also come with slightly different finishes, depending on the colour. So it’s not just about shades, but also how the phone feels in hand.

Motorola Razr 70 specifications (expected)

The inner display is expected to be around 6.9 inches, while the cover screen could be around 3.6 inches. This outer display should handle quick tasks like checking notifications or replying to messages without opening the phone.

In terms of memory, the Razr 70 could come with 8GB, 12GB, or even 16GB RAM. Storage options are also said to go up to 1TB.

The chipset is still not confirmed, but it will likely be an upgrade over the last model.

Camera setup changes

This time, Motorola may be making a change in the camera setup. Instead of an ultrawide lens, the Razr 70 is expected to include a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, along with a 50MP main sensor. There is also mention of a 32MP front camera for selfies.

Battery and what’s actually changing

The battery is expected to stay at around 4,500mAh, which is the same as before. So there’s no major change here.

Looking at everything together, the Razr 70 doesn’t feel like a big upgrade. It looks more like a small update, with changes to things like the camera and memory, while the overall design and experience stay mostly the same.

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What to expect next

With leaks already out for almost the entire Razr 70 lineup, it does look like the announcement isn’t too far off now. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but when this much information starts showing up, it usually means the launch is getting closer.