Budget phones are no more in budget! THESE Samsung and Motorola phones get price hike

If you’ve been tracking phone prices recently, you might have noticed something – budget phones aren’t as budget-friendly as they used to be. Both Samsung and Motorola have increased prices across several models in India, and the changes are already live. While the price hike isn’t massive in most cases, but it’s enough to change buying decisions, especially in the under Rs 20,000 segment. Also Read: Ai+ Nova Flip 5G launch in India on April 9: Will it more affordable than Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Razr 60?

Here is why smartphone makers are announcing price hike and which phones will be impacted. Also Read: Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses move closer to launch, battery details surface

Samsung phones get a noticeable price jump

Samsung has revised prices across its popular Galaxy M and F series – the lineup most people look at for budget and mid-range options. Depending on the model, prices have gone up by Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. Also Read: Samsung Messages app to stop working soon, here’s what users need to do

Devices like the Galaxy M36 and F36 see around a Rs 1,000 increase

While the Galaxy M17 5G gets around Rs 2000 hike

Entry-level models like M06, F06, M07, and F07 are seeing bigger hikes, close to Rs 2,000 in some cases

Even smaller updates of Rs 500-Rs 1,000 are showing up across other variants.

It’s not dramatic, but if you were planning to buy one of these this week or soon, then it may surely change your buying decision.

Samsung price hike now LIVE Price revision effective today (April 8) All affected models getting a price increase:

→ ₹500 to ₹2,000 depending on variant • Galaxy M36 / F36 → +₹1,000

• Galaxy M17 5G → up to +₹1,500

• Galaxy M17e → +₹500 to ₹1,000

• Galaxy F70 →… pic.twitter.com/B1tZWb34gV — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 8, 2026

Motorola phones are getting costlier too

Motorola has also updated prices across a few of its models, including the Moto G and Edge series.

Moto G35 gets a Rs 500 increase

Moto G57 Power goes up by Rs 1,000

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion sees the highest jump of Rs 2,000

This puts some of these phones closer to newer competitors, which makes the decision slightly more complicated now.

Price hike alert 🚨

Motorola has increased the prices of their smartphones: Edge 60 Fusion:

8/128:

Old: ₹20,999

New: ₹22,999 8/256GB:

Old: ₹22,999

New: ₹24,999 12/256GB:

Old: ₹24,999

New: ₹26,999 Moto G35:

4/128GB

Old: ₹11,999

New: 12,499 8/128GB:

Old: ₹12,999

New:… pic.twitter.com/n1FySdsrDn — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) April 7, 2026

Why is this happening?

This isn’t just about one brand. The entire industry has been dealing with rising component costs and supply chain pressure. Instead of launching phones at higher prices directly, brands are now adjusting prices later to manage margins. So what you’re seeing is more of a gradual correction rather than a sudden jump.

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From the buyers’ point of view, this changes things a bit. A phone that looked like a great deal last week might now feel slightly overpriced, especially when newer options are entering the same price range. It also means comparing models becomes more important. In some cases, stretching your budget a little might get you a newer or better option.