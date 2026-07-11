Motorola Edge 70 Max could be Motorola’s most powerful Edge yet; key specs revealed

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 70 Max will launch in India on July 15. Ahead of the launch, the company has started teasing the phone on Flipkart, giving a closer look at some of its key hardware. The upcoming smartphone is expected to sit at the top of the Edge 70 lineup and will bring flagship-grade hardware, including Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon chipset, a high-resolution display, a large battery and magnetic wireless charging. Also Read: Moto G77 Power first impressions: The biggest upgrade is the price

While the company is yet to reveal the price, the teasers already give a good idea of what to expect from the device. Also Read: Motorola G77 Power launched in India with a massive price hike: What does it offer?

Motorola Edge 70 Max chipset details

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 70 Max will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is based on a 3nm architecture. Motorola says the phone is capable of crossing the 3 million mark on the AnTuTu benchmark, putting it in the flagship category. Also Read: Is OnePlus scaling back globally? UK and US availability raises fresh questions

The chipset will be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM. To keep temperatures under control during gaming and other heavy workloads, the phone will feature a 5500 mm² large vapour chamber cooling system. Motorola has also confirmed on-device AI capabilities.

Motorola Edge 70 Max display

On the front, the Edge 70 Max will feature a Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel supports 10-bit colour, DCI-P3 colour gamut and up to 7,000 nits peak brightness. It is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Motorola claims the display offers a 95.12% screen-to-body ratio with slim bezels and a centred punch-hole camera. The company has also confirmed support for up to 120fps gameplay in BGMI.

The design is also changing this time. Instead of the curved display seen on previous Edge phones, the Edge 70 Max adopts a flat display with flat sides. The handset uses an aluminium alloy frame and a glass back. Based on official renders, the phone is expected to arrive in Green, Light Blue, and Black colour options.

Motorola Edge 70 Max battery

The Edge 70 Max will pack a 7,100mAh battery. The phone supports 90W wired TurboPower charging along with 25W magnetic wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 70 Max camera and software

Motorola hasn’t shared the complete camera details yet, but the teasers suggest the phone could come with a 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary sensor with OIS. The rear camera module appears to include two cameras, though the company is yet to reveal what the second sensor will offer.

The phone is also expected to ship with Motorola’s Hello UI based on Android, along with the latest AI-powered features that the company has been introducing across its recent smartphones.

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Motorola is expected to reveal the remaining specifications, pricing and sale details at its launch event on July 15. Based on the hardware confirmed so far, the Edge 70 Max is expected to take on phones like the OnePlus 15R and iQOO 15R in the premium segment.