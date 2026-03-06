Motorola Edge 70 Fusion launched in India with 7,000mAh battery, 144Hz curved display: Price, specs

Edited By: Shubham Arora | Published By: Shubham Arora | Published: Mar 06, 2026, 11:42 AM (IST)
Motorola has launched a new mid-range smartphone under its Edge lineup in India. The new Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features a 144Hz curved display, 7,000mAh battery, and a new fabric finish. The device comes in three Pantone-curated colours and will be available for purchase through Flipkart in India. Here’s everything you need to know about the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. Also Read: Moto Edge 70 Pro officially announced at MWC 2026; India price on March 6
The Edge 70 Fusion is priced at Rs 26,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The higher-end configurations with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage are priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively. Also Read: Motorola Razr Fold announced at MWC 2026: The FIRST book-style foldable by the company, check specs
The device comes in three Pantone-validated colourways – Country Air, Surf Blue, and Silhouette. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in March 2026: iPhone 17e, Nothing Phone 4a, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, more
The Edge 70 Fusion will be available for purchase for a limited time today between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Flipkart. It goes on general sale starting March 12 at 12 p.m. through Motorola India website, Flipkart, and offline retail channels.
The Edge 70 Fusion sports a 6.8-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (1,272 x 2,772 pixels), up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1500Hz touch sampling rate, up to 5,200 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 colour space, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. For durability, the phone features an IP69/IP68-rated build and comes with MIL-STD 810H certification.
The rear panel of the device sports a nylon-inspired or linen-inspired finish, while the frame is made of plastic. Internally, the Edge 70 Fusion runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.
For photography, the Edge 70 Fusion features a dual camera setup with “world’s first” 50MP Sony LYT-710 main sensor. It is accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide shooter and a 3-in-1 light sensor. Like the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, the Edge 70 Fusion’s cameras also feature Horizon Lock. On the front, the phone houses a 32MP camera for selfies and video chats.
Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion houses a large 7,000mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging. For connectivity, the phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC. Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The Edge 70 Fusion runs Android 16 out of the box.
