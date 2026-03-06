Motorola Edge 70 Fusion launched in India with 7,000mAh battery, 144Hz curved display: Price, specs

Motorola has launched a new mid-range smartphone under its Edge lineup in India. The new Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features a 144Hz curved display, 7,000mAh battery, and a new fabric finish. The device comes in three Pantone-curated colours and will be available for purchase through Flipkart in India. Here’s everything you need to know about the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. Also Read: Moto Edge 70 Pro officially announced at MWC 2026; India price on March 6

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion price in India, sale date

The Edge 70 Fusion is priced at Rs 26,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The higher-end configurations with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage are priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively. Also Read: Motorola Razr Fold announced at MWC 2026: The FIRST book-style foldable by the company, check specs

The device comes in three Pantone-validated colourways – Country Air, Surf Blue, and Silhouette. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in March 2026: iPhone 17e, Nothing Phone 4a, Motorola Edge 70 Pro, more

The Edge 70 Fusion will be available for purchase for a limited time today between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Flipkart. It goes on general sale starting March 12 at 12 p.m. through Motorola India website, Flipkart, and offline retail channels.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion specifications, features

The Edge 70 Fusion sports a 6.8-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (1,272 x 2,772 pixels), up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1500Hz touch sampling rate, up to 5,200 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 colour space, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. For durability, the phone features an IP69/IP68-rated build and comes with MIL-STD 810H certification.

The rear panel of the device sports a nylon-inspired or linen-inspired finish, while the frame is made of plastic. Internally, the Edge 70 Fusion runs on Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the Edge 70 Fusion features a dual camera setup with “world’s first” 50MP Sony LYT-710 main sensor. It is accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide shooter and a 3-in-1 light sensor. Like the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, the Edge 70 Fusion’s cameras also feature Horizon Lock. On the front, the phone houses a 32MP camera for selfies and video chats.

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion houses a large 7,000mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging. For connectivity, the phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC. Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. The Edge 70 Fusion runs Android 16 out of the box.