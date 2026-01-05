Miss Physical Keyboards? Clicks Communicator Brings Them Back On Android During CES 2026

Touchscreen-only smartphones have been the default for years now, but Clicks is trying to bring something different back into the conversation. At CES 2026, the company officially announced the Clicks Technology Communicator, an Android phone built around a physical keyboard and designed mainly for one thing, communication. Also Read: CES 2026: ASUS ROG Introduces RGB Stripe Pixel OLED Technology For Sharper Text And Faster Gaming

This is not a phone meant to replace your main device right away. In fact, Clicks is quite open about positioning it as a companion phone that handles calls, messages, emails, and notes, while your primary phone does the heavy lifting for media and apps. Also Read: LG Launches Thinnest 17-Inch Gram Laptop With NVIDIA RTX GPU Ahead Of CES 2026

What’s Special?

The Clicks Communicator’s biggest highlight is its full QWERTY physical keyboard. The keys are touch-sensitive, offer tactile feedback, and even support gesture-based scrolling. There’s also a fingerprint sensor built directly into the spacebar, which doubles up as a quick way to unlock the phone and jump straight into messages. Also Read: CES 2026: Samsung Set To Showcase 15 AI And Digital Health Startups Through C-Lab

Above the keyboard sits a 4.03-inch AMOLED display. It’s intentionally small, clearly not meant for endless scrolling. The idea here is to keep distractions low and focus on replying, typing, and getting things done.

Clicks also adds a Message Hub, which pulls messages from supported apps into one place, making it easier to triage conversations without jumping between apps. A customisable Signal LED lets users assign visual alerts to specific contacts or apps.

Click Phone: Specifications And Software

Despite its niche approach, the Communicator doesn’t feel outdated on paper. It runs Android 16 and supports the full Android app ecosystem. Hardware highlights include:

50MP rear camera with OIS

24MP front camera

4,000mAh silicon-carbon battery

Qi2 wireless charging and USB-C

3.5mm headphone jack

256GB internal storage with microSD expansion up to 2TB

5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and dual SIM support

There’s also a dedicated side key for voice-to-text, voice notes, and meeting transcription, leaning into productivity-focused use cases.

Primary phone or secondary device? Clicks says the Communicator works best as a second phone alongside an iPhone, Galaxy, or Pixel, handling communication while your main phone stays distraction-heavy. That said, with solid specs and long-term software support, it can still function as a minimalist primary phone for users who want fewer interruptions.

Clicks Communicator Price and Availability

The Clicks Communicator is available via a reservation system. Early bird pricing starts at $399, rising to $499 after February 27, 2026. Shipping is expected later this year.