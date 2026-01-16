Motorola Signature, Moto Watch India Launch Set For January 23: Expected Price, Specs

Motorola is preparing to launch two new premium products in India later this month. The Motorola Signature smartphone and the Moto Watch are scheduled to debut on January 23. Both devices were first shown at CES 2026, and the company has now confirmed that the same versions will be released in India. Also Read: Samsung’s XR Glasses May Launch In Two Variants: All We Know So Far

Ahead of the launch, Motorola has listed the Signature smartphone on Flipkart, confirming that the India-bound version will carry the same specifications as the global model shown at CES. Also Read: From Rollable Laptops To Robot Phones: CES 2026 Gadgets That Genuinely Left Me In Awe

Motorola Signature Price in India (Expected)

Ahead of the launch, the box price of the Motorola Signature recently surfaced online. The 16GB RAM and 1TB storage variant is said to carry a box price of Rs 84,999. That said, box prices in India are usually higher than actual retail pricing, so the final selling price could be lower. Also Read: Weirdest Tech of CES 2026: AI Hair Clippers, AI Companions, and Robots With Human-Like Emotions

Motorola Signature Specifications, Features

The Motorola Signature is positioned as an ultra-thin flagship smartphone. It measures just 6.99mm at its thinnest point and will be offered in PANTONE Martini Olive and PANTONE Carbon colour options. The phone features a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 6,200 nits peak brightness, and support for Dolby Vision. Audio is handled by Sound by Bose with Dolby Atmos support.

Under the hood, the Motorola Signature is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The phone features a triple rear camera setup, with three 50MP sensors including a Sony LYTIA 828 primary sensor. On the front, it sports a 50MP camera for selfies.

The device supports 8K video recording in Dolby Vision. The Motorola Signature is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Motorola says the phone will ship with Signature software features, including AI Signature Style, Moto AI tools like AI Action Shot and AI Adaptive Stabilisation, along with built-in support for Copilot, Perplexity, and Gemini. Buyers will also get Signature Club benefits in India, covering travel, dining, wellness, and lifestyle services, with the first service free up to Rs 6,000.

Moto Watch: What to Expect

Along with the smartphone, Motorola will also bring the Moto Watch to India. The smartwatch has been developed in partnership with Polar, and India will be one of the first markets where it goes on sale. The Moto Watch comes with features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep and recovery tracking, workout tracking, and dual-frequency GPS for outdoor use.

Trending Now

The watch features a 47mm round design with an aluminium body. It offers IP68 water resistance, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and is claimed to last up to 13 days on a single charge. The Moto Watch is also equipped with microphone and speaker, allowing users to take calls and receive alerts directly from the watch.