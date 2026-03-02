Middle East crisis: Apple shuts UAE stores after US-Israel strikes on Iran spark tensions

The increasing tensions in the Middle East have already begun to affect businesses across the world. Following the recent military action of the United States and Israel against Iran, some countries in the region took steps to restrict the level of safety. Apple responded to this situation by temporarily shutting its offices and several retail outlets in the United Arab Emirates.

US and Israel’s Attack on Iran and Its Impact on Regional Business

The recent attacks by the United States and Israel against targets within Iran escalated the security issues within the region. The scenario brought confusion to the neighbouring nations. Governments started examining safety measures in order to prevent threats to businesses and residents.

Even though the conflict was not in the UAE, the authorities were cautious. The target was to cut down the exposure in social places at a sensitive time.

Apple Temporarily Closes its UAE Offices

In line with the official directive by the UAE government, Apple shut down stores and five corporate offices. The shutdowns began on February 28 at 3 pm.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issued the advisory. The ministry advised the individual companies to minimize the number of employees in open spaces. Businesses were also requested to permit remote working whenever they could. The advisory is between March 1 and March 3, however, authorities indicated that the timeline can change with the events.

Apple internally referred to the step as a reaction to a safety situation. The corporation has not provided a comprehensive public announcement besides a confirmation of the temporary shutdown.

Check Out List of Affected Apple Stores and Offices

The affected sites are Apple Al Maryah Island and Apple Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi. In Dubai, Apple Dubai Mall and Apple Mall of the Emirates were shut down. This also affected Apple Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain.

One of the outlets that are no longer in operation is in Dubai Mall, which is close to the Burj Khalifa. The customers were informed that the store is closed till further notice through a notice at the store.

When Apple Will Restore its Offices: Timeline

The work is likely to go on when the authorities are convinced that normalcy can be restored safely. The shift is an indication of the reactions of global firms in times of geopolitical panic.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The move by Apple indicates that multinationals are keenly keeping an eye on the regional affairs. The first priority in such events is the safety of employees and customers.