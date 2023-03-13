Microsoft Word gets this very useful update: How to use it

Microsoft Word has been the standard word processor of people for generations now. The word processor arrived in 1983 and ever since, it has been helping students and professionals alike with their work. While Microsoft has added new features to make Word better and even more useful consistently, one functionality that has effectively remained unavailable so far is the ability to paste text without copying the formatting. Also Read - Windows 11 hacks: How to use focus on your Windows PC

For the unversed, the shortcut — Ctrl + Shift + V or Cmd + Shift + V on Mac — also called 'keep text only' or 'paste plain text' have been available on dozens of other apps such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Word for the web and Gmail, and other word processors such as Google Docs and Libre Office Writer for years. Now, years later, Microsoft has finally made this shortcut available on Word for Windows and Word Mac. This means that with the latest update, Microsoft Word users can now copy paste text from anywhere without having to worry about copying formatting as well.

The company, in a blog post, admitted that the industry has already adopted this shortcut and the absence of support for it in Word has been frustrating for users and so it has finally decided to roll out the support for this feature in its app. "Indeed, users expect that Ctrl + Shift + V will paste plain text, so when this doesn't work, the experience can be frustrating. The Word team heard about this problem from users, so we're updating keyboard shortcuts as a direct response to your feedback," the company wrote in a blog post.

It is worth noting that the shortcut to copy text without formatting is not the only option that Microsoft has introduced in Word this time. It has introduced four more shortcuts for Windows and Mac users. Here are the details:

— Copy Format Painter: Ctrl + Alt + C for Windows and Cmd + Option + C for Mac

— Paste Format Painter: Ctrl + Alt + V for Windows and Cmd + Option + V for Mac

— Paste Special: Alt + H + V + S for Windows

— Copyright Symbol: ( + C + ) or Insert > Ω Symbol > © for Windows and ( + C + ) or Insert > Ω Symbol > © for Mac.

As far as availability is concerned, Microsoft said that it has started rolling out these shortcuts to Microsoft 365 Home and Microsoft 365 Business Standard Beta Channel users running version 16.0.15831.20174 or later of Word on Windows and version 16.67.1113.0 or later of Word on Mac.