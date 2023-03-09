Microsoft increases Bing AI's chat limits to 120 total chats per day

Microsoft has increased conversation limits on Bing AI to 10 chats per session and 120 total chats per day. Earlier, these conversations were limited to 6 chat turns per session and a total of 100 per day. Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, Yusuf Mehdi, tweeted on Wednesday: “Bing Chat moving today to 10 chats per session / 120 total per day.” Also Read - Sony opposes Microsoft’s Activision acquisition, says it could sabotage Call of Duty on PlayStation

"Engineering making steady progress with quality of experience giving us confidence to expand the testing. Let us know how it's working for you!" Last month, the tech giant had implemented limits of 5 chat turns per session and a total of 50 per day on Bing AI.

This decision came as Bing AI went haywire for some users during the chat sessions. ChatGPT-driven Bing search engine triggered a shockwave after it told a reporter of The New York Times that it loved him, confessed its destructive desires and said it "wanted to be alive", leaving the reporter "deeply unsettled."

However, later, the company had increased the limitations to 6 chats per session and a total of 60 per day. After a few days of the announcement, Mikhail Parakhin, the head of web services at Microsoft, announced that total chats have been increased to a total of 100 per day.

Microsoft has also announced the "next generation" of AI product updates across its business applications portfolio, including the launch of the new "Dynamics 365 Copilot", to provide interactive, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistance across all business functions. With Dynamics 365 Copilot, organisations can provide their workers with AI tools built for sales, service, marketing, operations and supply chain roles, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Monday.

According to the tech giant’s recent survey on business trends, about 9 out of 10 workers hope to use AI to reduce repetitive tasks in their jobs. To automate “tedious” tasks and open up the workforce’s full creative potential, Dynamics 365 Copilot makes use of recent developments in generative AI.

“Dynamics 365 Copilot puts Customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise resource planning (ERP) to work for business users to accelerate their pace of innovation and improve business outcomes in every line of business,” it added.

For instance, Copilot in “Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales” helps sellers to reduce the time they spend on “clerical” tasks. On the other hand, Copilot in “Dynamics 365 Customer Insights” and “Dynamics 365 Marketing” allows marketers to simplify their workflow in data exploration, audience segmentation and content creation.

“Dynamics 365 Copilot brings the latest AI breakthroughs to every line of business, improving customer experience, employee experience and operational efficiency,” the tech giant said.

IANS