In its bid to move all its apps to the AI way, Microsoft has now renamed its Edge browser to “Microsoft Edge: AI browser” on Android and iOS platforms.

Microsoft hasn’t announced the same but has rather done this exercise quietly. Several users noticed this change only recently. On both the Play Store and App Store, the company has updated the image materials, which advertise AI and Copilot. There’s also a mention of OpenAI’s DALL-E 3, which is underneath the Copilot.

Some of the top features of the newly rebranded Edge AI browser are article summaries, translation, file transfer, read-aloud, personalization, and private browsing.

“Microsoft Edge, your AI-powered browser, with Copilot built in to enhance your browsing experience. Empowered by GPT-4, Copilot enables you to ask questions, refine searches, receive comprehensive summaries and create images with DALL-E 3. Microsoft Edge is a smarter way to browse, find, create and shop on the go,” noted the company in the description on the Play Store and App Store.

While that sounds like good news, some criticized Microsoft on the Internet. Netizens had mixed reactions overall. Some said that Microsoft has no right to call Edge an “AI browser”, while others liked the renaming.

One user wrote that he is disappointed at every decision that Microsoft leadership makes around Edge. Nonetheless, incorporating AI features in the Edge browser appears to be a welcome change since users can access GPT 4-backed Copilot.

Copilot, for the unversed, also has its very own app that users can download on their Android as well as on iOS devices. Microsoft now has multiple apps with AI features, this includes the new rebranded Edge AI browser, Copilot, and even the Bing app, which also has Copilot in it.

— Written with inputs from IANS