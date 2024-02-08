Microsoft Copilot update: Microsoft Copilot got its Android and iOS-based apps in January 2024. Now, less than a month since the launch, Microsoft has decided to give the app a fresh coat of paint on both the platforms. The company in an update on its official blog post said that Microsoft Copilot’s Android and iOS-based apps have got a more streamlined look now. In addition to this, Microsoft has also introduced a cleaner and a sleeker look along with a new carousel of suggested prompts by Copilot.

As 9To5 Google points out, this new carousel is placed above the text, image and voice input prompts and it shows fresh ideas and prompts every time a user uses the app. In addition to this, the designed Microsoft Copilot app also shows the option to subscribe to Copilot Pro and OpenAI’s GPT-4 for advanced results.

This redesigned experience is also available on Windows. “Coincident with the launch of our Super Bowl ad, we are also launching a significant new update to our Microsoft Copilot experience on copilot.microsoft.com and our Copilot app on iOS and Android app stores,” Yusuf Mehdi – Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, wrote in the blog.

Microsoft Copilot gets new features

In addition to rolling out a redesigned experience, Microsoft has also announced a bunch of handy features for its new AI assistant. The company in its blog post wrote that now users can also customise the images that they generate with inline editing inside Copilot. What’s more? This feature is also available to free users. “Whether you want to highlight an object to make it pop with enhanced color, blur the background of your image to make your subject shine, or even reimagine your image with a different effect like pixel art, Copilot has you covered, all for free,” the company added.

Pro or paid users, on the other hand, will also be able to resize and regenerate images between square and landscape without leaving chat. Lastly, the company announced that it will soon roll out Designer GPT inside Copilot, which ‘will offer an immersive, dedicated canvas inside of Copilot where you can visualize your ideas’.